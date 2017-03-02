FCIAC Boys Basketball Final: Wilton vs. Ridgefield caps wild playoffs tonight at 7; Watch live on HAN

This game is so big, the original site’s gymnasium couldn’t hold the fans.

The crowd will surely be boisterous as the rivals Ridgefield Tigers and Wilton Warriors square off for the FCIAC boys basketball championship tonight at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall. It’s the first appearance in the final for both teams, and one will go home as a first-time champion.

The game was moved to Fairfield University to accommodate the expected large crowd. The capacity of Alumni Hall is 2,800 people, about 1,000 more than the gymnasium at Fairfield-Warde, which hosted the semifinals.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. at Fairfield University.

The game will be carried live by the HAN Network with a pregame show at 6:50 p.m., and tip-off at 7 p.m. You can watch at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

No. 3 Ridgefield (16-6) and No. 5 Wilton (17-5) faced each other once during the regular season, with the Tigers winning, 69-59, at RHS.

Ridgefield had a pair of dramatic playoffs victories to reach the final. In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Nick Laudati’s buzzer-beater gave the Tigers a 63-61 win over No. 6 Warde.

In the semifinals against No. 6 Danbury on Tuesday, Zach Esemplare drained a long three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, and then hit a lay-in with five seconds on the clock to tie the game in the first OT. Ridgfield went on to win, 67-63, in double overtime.

Wilton’s hot-shooting gave the Warriors a 72-66 win over No. 1 Trumbull in their semifinal game. The Warriors hit 10 three-pointers, and Drew Connolly (19 points) and Jack Williams (18) led the scoring in that game.

FCIAC Semifinals

Ridgefield 67, Danbury 63 (2 OT) – Box Score

Wilton 72, Trumbull 66 – Box Score

To watch the playoff contests on demand, click the score links below:

FCIAC Semifinals, Feb. 28

FCIAC Quarterfinals, Feb. 25

Story Links for Semifinals