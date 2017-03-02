FCIAC swimming and diving title on the line tonight at Greenwich High

The conference’s top swimmers will converge on Greenwich High School this evening as the FCIAC boys swim championship takes place beginning at 6 p.m.

The swim trials took place Tuesday at GHS and you can see the results by clicking here.

On Wednesday, the Greenwich’s Justin Sodokoff won the FCIAC diving championship at Westhill High School in Stamford. Sodokoff was one of two divers to break 500 points, scoring 526.95, while Darien’s Tim Luz was second with 501.35.

Click here to see the complete results from FCIAC diving.

Greenwich’s divers netted 47 points as a team, with Darien (44.5), and New Canaan (36.5) in the top three. Diving scores will be added to tonight’s swim scores to determine the 2017 FCIAC boys swimming and diving champion.

The Greenwich Cardinals have dominated the FCIAC swimming and diving finals for five decades, winning the championship 45 times in 46 years, including a current stretch of nine straight. The lone exception was in 2007 when the New Canaan Rams took the title.

New Canaan won this year’s dual meet with Greenwich at the Greenwich High School pool, and the Rams finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record. That was the Cardinals’ only loss of the winter.

Results of the swim final will be posted at FCIAC.net tonight.