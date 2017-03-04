Danbury wrestling claims New England crown; FCIAC places nine

Four FCIAC wrestlers reached the finals, Jakob Camacho won an individual title, and the Danbury Hatters captured the team championship at the 53rd Annual New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships, held this weekend in Providence, R.I.

It’s the fourth championship this postseason for Danbury, Connecticut’s top-ranked team. The Hatters won the FCIAC, CIAC Class LL, and State Open crowns before winning the New England tournament on Saturday.

Danbury won the title by nearly 50 points, scoring 114, with Newtown a distant second with 67 points. Mt. Anthony of Vermont, which defeated the Hatters in a dual meet earlier this winter, was third with 62.5 points.

Camacho had a brilliant tournament in the 120-pound weight class, going 4-0 while winning each of his first three matches by at least 13 points. He then pinned Andy Richard of Lincoln-Sudbury in Mass. at 5:08 to take the crown.

Camacho’s teammate Ryan Jack finished as the runner-up at 106 pounds, and New Canaan’s Tyler Sung and Warde’s Tim Kane were runners-up at 126 and 138, respectively.

In all, nine FCIAC wrestlers placed in the top six, including five from Danbury.

Danbury’s Alan Kovacs (138 pounds) and Trumbull’s Michael Mirmina (145) were third; Trumbull’s Tristan Haviland (126) and Danbury’s Michael Gaboardi (285) were fourth; and Danbury’s Gino Baretta (160) was sixth.

For complete brackets on the New Englands from FloWrestling, click here

Results for FCIAC wrestlers at New England Championships

Placers

106 – Ryan Jack (Danbury), 2nd

120 – Jakob Camacho (Danbury), 1st

126 – Tyler Sung (New Canaan), 2nd, and Tristan Haviland (Trumbull), 4th

138 – Timmy Kane (Warde), 2nd, and Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 3rd

145 – Michael Mirmina (Trumbull), 3rd

160 – Gino Baretta (Danbury), 6th

285 – Michael Gaboardi (Danbury), 4th

Championship Brackets

106

Final

Cody Craig (Skowhegan, Me) dec. Ryan Jack (Danbury), 3-1

Semifinals

Ryan Jack (Danbury) dec. Hunter Adrian (Melrose, Mass.), 4-1

Quarterfinals

Ryan Jack (Danbury) dec. Hunter Verge (St. Johnsbury, Vt), 9-3

Round of 16

Ryan Jack (Danbury) pinned Noah Dumas (Cony, Me.), 3:12

Hunter Adrian (Melrose, Mass.) dec. Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), 6-4

Round of 32

Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield) tech fall Sam Martel (Noble, Me.), 18-2

Bye: Ryan Jack (Danbury)

120

Final

Jakob Camacho (Danbury) pinned Andy Richard (Lincoln-Sudbury, Mass.), 5:08

Semifinals

Jakob Camacho (Danbury) major dec. Cole Wyman (Brockton, Mass.), 19-6

Quarterfinals

Jakob Camacho (Danbury) tech fall Joseph Valentino (North Andover, Mass.), 19-4

Round of 16

Jakob Camacho (Danbury) tech fall Christian Hussey (East Providence, RI), 15-10

Round of 32

Bye: Jakob Camacho (Danbury)

126

Final

Casey McGonagle (Timberlane, N.H.) pinned Tyler Sung (New Canaan), 3:46

Semifinals

Tyler Sung (New Canaan) dec. Ramazan Attasauov (Wayland, Mass.), 3-2

Casey McGonagle (Timberlane, N.H.) dec. Tristan Haviland (Trumbull), 5-0

Quarterfinals

Tyler Sung (New Canaan) dec. Sean Caltagairone (Conventry, RI), 7-5

Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Noah Caskey (Montville, Ct), 2-1

Casey McGonagle (Timberlane, N.H.) dec. Kyle Fiends (Danbury), 6-0

Round of 16

Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Jon Lucey (Spaulding, Vt.), 0:37

Kyle Fields (Danbury) pinned Jack Perry (North Andover, Mass.), 0:51

Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Ashdin Schaefer (Mt. Anthony, Vt), 2-1

Round of 32

Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Brady Liss (Needham, Mass.), 4:32

Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Malcolm Mitchell (St. Johns Prep), 5-1

Bye: Kyle Fields (Danbury)

138

Final

Brady Beaulieu (Marshwood, Me) dec. Tim Kane (Warde), 5-2

Semifinals

Tim Kane (Warde) dec. Devin Rivet (Bishop Hendricken, RI), 7-5

Quarterfinals

Tim Kane (Warde) dec. Pablo Ogata (Framingham, Mass.), 10-6

Round of 16

Tim Kane (Warde) tech fall Forest Mackenzie (Conard, N.H.), 16-1

Brady Beaulieu (Marshwood, Me.) dec. Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 3-1

Round of 32

Alan Kovacs (Danbury) pinned Luke Donovan (Westford Academy, Mass.), 1:17

Bye: Tim Kane (Warde)

145

Quarterfinals

Luth (Foran, Ct) dec. Michael Mirmina (Trumbull), 9-2

Round of 16

Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) major dec. Tyson Cram (Otter Valley, Vt), 13-4

Round of 32

Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) pinned Nicholas Gosselin (Burrilville, R.I.), 1:55

160

Round of 32

Cam Eldridge (Westford Academy Mass.) dec. Michael Ceci (Greenwich), 6-5

170

Round of 32

Quintin Holland (Danvers, Mass.) pinned Matheus Ribeiro (Warde), 0:42

182

Quarterfinals

Darius Franklin (Methuen, Mass.) pinned Jake Constantine (Danbury), 5:36

Round of 16

Jake Constantine (Danbury) dec. Tyler Balon (Lincoln, R.I.), 9-4

Round of 32

Bye: Jake Constantine (Danbury)

220

Quarterfinals

Nick Johnson (Milton, Vt) pinned Andrew Marquis (Danbury), 1:29

Round of 16

Andrew Marquis (Danbury) pinned Nick Riordan (Ashland, Mass.), 5:35

Round of 32

Bye: Andrew Marquis (Danbury)

285

Semifinals

Jasper Stone (Simsbury, Ct) dec. Michael Gaboardi (Danbury), 4-0

Quarterfinals

Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) dec. Jarcie Huston (New Haven, Ct), 4-2

Round of 16

Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) dec. Stanley Alberto (Lawrence, Mass.), 8-2

Round of 32

Bye: Michael Gaboardi (Danbury)

Original Story: Ten FCIAC wrestlers, including six from the top-ranked Danbury Hatters, have reached the quarterfinal round of the 53rd Annual New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships in Providence, R.I., this weekend.

Two rounds of wrestling were held on Friday, with the championship bracket quarterfinals scheduled for 9 a.m., Saturday. The semis will start at approximately 1 p.m., with the weight class finals at 5:15 p.m.

The 126-pound weight class features three FCIAC wrestlers among the eight quarterfinalists: Kyle Fields of Danbury, Tyler Sung of New Canaan, and Tristan Haviland of Trumbull.

FCIAC quarterfinalists include Ryan Jack (106), Jakob Camacho (120), Jake Constantine (182), Andrew Marquis (220) and Michael Gaboardi (285) of Danbury; Tim Kane (138) of Warde; and Michael Mirmana (145) of Trumbull.

For live updates on the New Englands from FloWrestling, click here

