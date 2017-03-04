Danbury wrestling claims New England crown; FCIAC places nine

Four FCIAC wrestlers reached the finals, Jakob Camacho won an individual title, and the Danbury Hatters captured the team championship at the 53rd Annual New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships, held this weekend in Providence, R.I.
It’s the fourth championship this postseason for Danbury, Connecticut’s top-ranked team. The Hatters won the FCIAC, CIAC Class LL, and State Open crowns before winning the New England tournament on Saturday.
Danbury won the title by nearly 50 points, scoring 114, with Newtown a distant second with 67 points. Mt. Anthony of Vermont, which defeated the Hatters in a dual meet earlier this winter, was third with 62.5 points.
Camacho had a brilliant tournament in the 120-pound weight class, going 4-0 while winning each of his first three matches by at least 13 points. He then pinned Andy Richard of Lincoln-Sudbury in Mass. at 5:08 to take the crown.
Camacho’s teammate Ryan Jack finished as the runner-up at 106 pounds, and New Canaan’s Tyler Sung and Warde’s Tim Kane were runners-up at 126 and 138, respectively.
In all, nine FCIAC wrestlers placed in the top six, including five from Danbury.
Danbury’s Alan Kovacs (138 pounds) and Trumbull’s Michael Mirmina (145) were third; Trumbull’s Tristan Haviland (126) and Danbury’s Michael Gaboardi (285) were fourth; and Danbury’s Gino Baretta (160) was sixth.
For complete brackets on the New Englands from FloWrestling, click here
Results for FCIAC wrestlers at New England Championships
Placers
106 – Ryan Jack (Danbury), 2nd
120 – Jakob Camacho (Danbury), 1st
126 – Tyler Sung (New Canaan), 2nd, and Tristan Haviland (Trumbull), 4th
138 – Timmy Kane (Warde), 2nd, and Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 3rd
145 – Michael Mirmina (Trumbull), 3rd
160 – Gino Baretta (Danbury), 6th
285 – Michael Gaboardi (Danbury), 4th
Championship Brackets
106
Final
Cody Craig (Skowhegan, Me) dec. Ryan Jack (Danbury), 3-1
Semifinals
Ryan Jack (Danbury) dec. Hunter Adrian (Melrose, Mass.), 4-1
Quarterfinals
Ryan Jack (Danbury) dec. Hunter Verge (St. Johnsbury, Vt), 9-3
Round of 16
Ryan Jack (Danbury) pinned Noah Dumas (Cony, Me.), 3:12
Hunter Adrian (Melrose, Mass.) dec. Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), 6-4
Round of 32
Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield) tech fall Sam Martel (Noble, Me.), 18-2
Bye: Ryan Jack (Danbury)
120
Final
Jakob Camacho (Danbury) pinned Andy Richard (Lincoln-Sudbury, Mass.), 5:08
Semifinals
Jakob Camacho (Danbury) major dec. Cole Wyman (Brockton, Mass.), 19-6
Quarterfinals
Jakob Camacho (Danbury) tech fall Joseph Valentino (North Andover, Mass.), 19-4
Round of 16
Jakob Camacho (Danbury) tech fall Christian Hussey (East Providence, RI), 15-10
Round of 32
Bye: Jakob Camacho (Danbury)
126
Final
Casey McGonagle (Timberlane, N.H.) pinned Tyler Sung (New Canaan), 3:46
Semifinals
Tyler Sung (New Canaan) dec. Ramazan Attasauov (Wayland, Mass.), 3-2
Casey McGonagle (Timberlane, N.H.) dec. Tristan Haviland (Trumbull), 5-0
Quarterfinals
Tyler Sung (New Canaan) dec. Sean Caltagairone (Conventry, RI), 7-5
Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Noah Caskey (Montville, Ct), 2-1
Casey McGonagle (Timberlane, N.H.) dec. Kyle Fiends (Danbury), 6-0
Round of 16
Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Jon Lucey (Spaulding, Vt.), 0:37
Kyle Fields (Danbury) pinned Jack Perry (North Andover, Mass.), 0:51
Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Ashdin Schaefer (Mt. Anthony, Vt), 2-1
Round of 32
Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Brady Liss (Needham, Mass.), 4:32
Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Malcolm Mitchell (St. Johns Prep), 5-1
Bye: Kyle Fields (Danbury)
138
Final
Brady Beaulieu (Marshwood, Me) dec. Tim Kane (Warde), 5-2
Semifinals
Tim Kane (Warde) dec. Devin Rivet (Bishop Hendricken, RI), 7-5
Quarterfinals
Tim Kane (Warde) dec. Pablo Ogata (Framingham, Mass.), 10-6
Round of 16
Tim Kane (Warde) tech fall Forest Mackenzie (Conard, N.H.), 16-1
Brady Beaulieu (Marshwood, Me.) dec. Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 3-1
Round of 32
Alan Kovacs (Danbury) pinned Luke Donovan (Westford Academy, Mass.), 1:17
Bye: Tim Kane (Warde)
145
Quarterfinals
Luth (Foran, Ct) dec. Michael Mirmina (Trumbull), 9-2
Round of 16
Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) major dec. Tyson Cram (Otter Valley, Vt), 13-4
Round of 32
Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) pinned Nicholas Gosselin (Burrilville, R.I.), 1:55
160
Round of 32
Cam Eldridge (Westford Academy Mass.) dec. Michael Ceci (Greenwich), 6-5
170
Round of 32
Quintin Holland (Danvers, Mass.) pinned Matheus Ribeiro (Warde), 0:42
182
Quarterfinals
Darius Franklin (Methuen, Mass.) pinned Jake Constantine (Danbury), 5:36
Round of 16
Jake Constantine (Danbury) dec. Tyler Balon (Lincoln, R.I.), 9-4
Round of 32
Bye: Jake Constantine (Danbury)
220
Quarterfinals
Nick Johnson (Milton, Vt) pinned Andrew Marquis (Danbury), 1:29
Round of 16
Andrew Marquis (Danbury) pinned Nick Riordan (Ashland, Mass.), 5:35
Round of 32
Bye: Andrew Marquis (Danbury)
285
Semifinals
Jasper Stone (Simsbury, Ct) dec. Michael Gaboardi (Danbury), 4-0
Quarterfinals
Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) dec. Jarcie Huston (New Haven, Ct), 4-2
Round of 16
Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) dec. Stanley Alberto (Lawrence, Mass.), 8-2
Round of 32
Bye: Michael Gaboardi (Danbury)
