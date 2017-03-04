FCIAC places 10 wrestlers, including six Danbury Hatters, in New England quarterfinals

Ten FCIAC wrestlers, including six from the top-ranked Danbury Hatters, have reached the quarterfinal round of the 53rd Annual New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships in Providence, R.I., this weekend.

Two rounds of wrestling were held on Friday, with the championship bracket quarterfinals scheduled for 9 a.m., Saturday. The semis will start at approximately 1 p.m., with the weight class finals at 5:15 p.m.

The 126-pound weight class features three FCIAC wrestlers among the eight quarterfinalists: Kyle Fields of Danbury, Tyler Sung of New Canaan, and Tristan Haviland of Trumbull.

FCIAC quarterfinalists include Ryan Jack (106), Jakob Camacho (120), Jake Constantine (182), Andrew Marquis (220) and Michael Gaboardi (285) of Danbury; Tim Kane (138) of Warde; and Michael Mirmana (145) of Trumbull.

For live updates on the New Englands from FloWrestling, click here

Friday’s results for FCIAC wrestlers

106

Round of 32

Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield) tech fall Sam Martel (Noble, Me.), 18-2

Bye: Ryan Jack (Danbury)

Round of 16

Ryan Jack (Danbury) pinned Noah Dumas (Cony, Me.), 3:12

Hunter Adrian (Melrose, Mass.) dec. Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), 6-4

120

Round of 32

Bye: Jakob Camacho (Danbury)

Round of 16

Jakob Camacho (Danbury) tech fall Christian Hussey (East Providence, RI), 15-10

126

Round of 32

Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Brady Liss (Needham, Mass.), 4:32

Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Malcolm Mitchell (St. Johns Prep), 5-1

Bye: Kyle Fields (Danbury)

Round of 16

Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Jon Lucey (Spaulding, Vt.), 0:37

Kyle Fields (Danbury) pinned Jack Perry (North Andover, Mass.), 0:51

Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Ashdin Schaefer (Mt. Anthony, Vt), 2-1

138

Round of 32

Alan Kovacs (Danbury) pinned Luke Donovan (Westford Academy, Mass.), 1:17

Bye: Tim Kane (Warde)

Round of 16

Tim Kane (Warde) tech fall Forest Mackenzie (Conard, N.H.), 16-1

Brady Beaulieu (Marshwood, Me.) dec. Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 3-1

145

Round of 32

Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) pinned Nicholas Gosselin (Burrilville, R.I.), 1:55

Round of 16

Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) major dec. Tyson Cram (Otter Valley, Vt), 13-4

160

Round of 32

Cam Eldridge (Westford Academy Mass.) dec. Michael Ceci (Greenwich), 6-5

170

Round of 32

Quintin Holland (Danvers, Mass.) pinned Matheus Ribeiro (Warde), 0:42

182

Round of 32

Bye: Jake Constantine (Danbury)

Round of 16

Jake Constantine (Danbury) dec. Tyler Balon (Lincoln, R.I.), 9-4

220

Round of 32

Bye: Andrew Marquis (Danbury)

Round of 16

Andrew Marquis (Danbury) pinned Nick Riordan (Ashland, Mass.), 5:35

285

Round of 32

Bye: Michael Gaboardi (Danbury)

Round of 16

Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) dec. Stanley Alberto (Lawrence, Mass.), 8-2