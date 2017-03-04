FCIAC places 10 wrestlers, including six Danbury Hatters, in New England quarterfinals

Ten FCIAC wrestlers, including six from the top-ranked Danbury Hatters, have reached the quarterfinal round of the 53rd Annual New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships in Providence, R.I., this weekend.
Two rounds of wrestling were held on Friday, with the championship bracket quarterfinals scheduled for 9 a.m., Saturday. The semis will start at approximately 1 p.m., with the weight class finals at 5:15 p.m.
The 126-pound weight class features three FCIAC wrestlers among the eight quarterfinalists: Kyle Fields of Danbury, Tyler Sung of New Canaan, and Tristan Haviland of Trumbull.
FCIAC quarterfinalists include Ryan Jack (106), Jakob Camacho (120), Jake Constantine (182), Andrew Marquis (220) and Michael Gaboardi (285) of Danbury; Tim Kane (138) of Warde; and Michael Mirmana (145) of Trumbull.
For live updates on the New Englands from FloWrestling, click here
Friday’s results for FCIAC wrestlers
106
Round of 32
Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield) tech fall Sam Martel (Noble, Me.), 18-2
Bye: Ryan Jack (Danbury)
Round of 16
Ryan Jack (Danbury) pinned Noah Dumas (Cony, Me.), 3:12
Hunter Adrian (Melrose, Mass.) dec. Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), 6-4
120
Round of 32
Bye: Jakob Camacho (Danbury)
Round of 16
Jakob Camacho (Danbury) tech fall Christian Hussey (East Providence, RI), 15-10
126
Round of 32
Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Brady Liss (Needham, Mass.), 4:32
Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Malcolm Mitchell (St. Johns Prep), 5-1
Bye: Kyle Fields (Danbury)
Round of 16
Tyler Sung (New Canaan) pinned Jon Lucey (Spaulding, Vt.), 0:37
Kyle Fields (Danbury) pinned Jack Perry (North Andover, Mass.), 0:51
Tristan Haviland (Trumbull) dec. Ashdin Schaefer (Mt. Anthony, Vt), 2-1
138
Round of 32
Alan Kovacs (Danbury) pinned Luke Donovan (Westford Academy, Mass.), 1:17
Bye: Tim Kane (Warde)
Round of 16
Tim Kane (Warde) tech fall Forest Mackenzie (Conard, N.H.), 16-1
Brady Beaulieu (Marshwood, Me.) dec. Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 3-1
145
Round of 32
Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) pinned Nicholas Gosselin (Burrilville, R.I.), 1:55
Round of 16
Michael Mirmina (Trumbull) major dec. Tyson Cram (Otter Valley, Vt), 13-4
160
Round of 32
Cam Eldridge (Westford Academy Mass.) dec. Michael Ceci (Greenwich), 6-5
170
Round of 32
Quintin Holland (Danvers, Mass.) pinned Matheus Ribeiro (Warde), 0:42
182
Round of 32
Bye: Jake Constantine (Danbury)
Round of 16
Jake Constantine (Danbury) dec. Tyler Balon (Lincoln, R.I.), 9-4
220
Round of 32
Bye: Andrew Marquis (Danbury)
Round of 16
Andrew Marquis (Danbury) pinned Nick Riordan (Ashland, Mass.), 5:35
285
Round of 32
Bye: Michael Gaboardi (Danbury)
Round of 16
Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) dec. Stanley Alberto (Lawrence, Mass.), 8-2