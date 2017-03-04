Ridgefield, New Canaan to battle for FCIAC hockey crown today; Watch live on HAN

The Ridgefield Tigers and New Canaan Rams boys ice hockey teams have been on a collision course this season and Saturday afternoon at Terry Connors Rink in Stamford, they’ll clash for the FCIAC championship.

The state’s top-ranked teams — Ridgefield (19-2) is No. 1 and New Canaan (17-3-1) is No. 2 — come in off of dominating wins in the semifinals. The Tigers shut out the Stamford/Westhill co-op team 3-0, while the Rams skated away from the Greenwich Cardinals in the third period, 7-2.

The FCIAC boys ice hockey final will be carried live by the HAN Network with a pregame show at 2:20 p.m., and the start of the game at 2:30 p.m. You can watch at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

New Canaan is the FCIAC’s all-time leader in hockey championship with 18, well ahead of the 11 owned by Greenwich, and last won in 2013 when it defeated rival Darien. Ridgefield has won the FCIAC title four times, including two straight in 2011 and 2012.

Ridgefield and New Canaan have met twice already this season, with Ridgefield winning both games by the same score, 3-1.

They could face each other a fourth time in the CIAC Div. I playoffs, but that would not happen unless both teams reach the state final. The Tigers are seeded second and the Rams are seeded fourth.

FCIAC Semifinals

Ridgefield 3, Stamford/Westhill 0 – Box Score

New Canaan 7, Greenwich 2 – Box Score

To watch the playoff contests on demand, click the score links below:

Semifinals at Terry Connors Rink, Wed., March 1

Ridgefield 3, Stamford/Westhill 0

New Canaan 7, Greenwich 2

Playdowns at Terry Connors Rink, Sat., Feb. 25

Greenwich 5, Fairfield 4 (OT)

Stamford/Westhill 3, St. Joseph 0