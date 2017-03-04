FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Trumbull 44, Warde 34     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Stamford 67, Glastonbury 52     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – NFA 52, Norwalk 50     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Final – Ridgefield 68, Wilton 64 (2 OT) – box score     |     2017 FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Championship Results     |     FCIAC Diving Championship Results     |     FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – New Canaan 7, Greenwich 2 – box score     |     FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Ridgefield 3, Stamford/Westhill 0 – box score     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Trumbull 47, Darien 34     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Stamford 61, Staples 40     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Norwalk 40, Simsbury 34     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Warde 65, Hamden 56     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Southington 70, Ridgefield 60     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – New London 58, Wilton 38     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Hall 49, Danbury 30     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Enfield 79, Westhill 40     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Conard 56, Greenwich 34     |     FCIAC Boys Swimming Preliminary Results     |     State Girls Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Hamden 2, Fairfield 1     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals – Wilton 72, Trumbull 66 – box score

Ridgefield, New Canaan to battle for FCIAC hockey crown today; Watch live on HAN

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 4, 2017 in FCIAC, Ice Hockey News, News, Tournaments ·

The Ridgefield Tigers and New Canaan Rams boys ice hockey teams have been on a collision course this season and Saturday afternoon at Terry Connors Rink in Stamford, they’ll clash for the FCIAC championship.

The state’s top-ranked teams — Ridgefield (19-2) is No. 1 and New Canaan (17-3-1) is No. 2 — come in off of dominating wins in the semifinals. The Tigers shut out the Stamford/Westhill co-op team 3-0, while the Rams skated away from the Greenwich Cardinals in the third period, 7-2.

The FCIAC boys ice hockey final will be carried live by the HAN Network with a pregame show at 2:20 p.m., and the start of the game at 2:30 p.m. You can watch at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

New Canaan is the FCIAC’s all-time leader in hockey championship with 18, well ahead of the 11 owned by Greenwich, and last won in 2013 when it defeated rival Darien. Ridgefield has won the FCIAC title four times, including two straight in 2011 and 2012.

Ridgefield and New Canaan have met twice already this season, with Ridgefield winning both games by the same score, 3-1.

They could face each other a fourth time in the CIAC Div. I playoffs, but that would not happen unless both teams reach the state final. The Tigers are seeded second and the Rams are seeded fourth.

FCIAC Semifinals

Ridgefield 3, Stamford/Westhill 0 – Box Score

New Canaan 7, Greenwich 2 – Box Score

To watch the playoff contests on demand, click the score links below:

Semifinals at Terry Connors Rink, Wed., March 1

Ridgefield 3, Stamford/Westhill 0

New Canaan 7, Greenwich 2

Playdowns at Terry Connors Rink, Sat., Feb. 25

Greenwich 5, Fairfield 4 (OT)

Stamford/Westhill 3, St. Joseph 0

The Ridgefield Tigers and New Canaan Rams will battle for the FCIAC boys ice hockey championship at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at Terry Connors Rink in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post FCIAC places 10 wrestlers, including six Danbury Hatters, in New England quarterfinals
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress