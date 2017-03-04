FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Final – Ridgefield 5, New Canaan 2 – box score

First Period
R – Joe Signorelli, assisted by Jeff Pracella, 4:20
Second Period
No Scoring
Third Period
NC – Chase Glover, assisted by Harry Gelnaw and Gunnar Granito, power play, 4:12
R – Harrison Chuma, assisted by Matteo van Wees and Jeff Pracella, power play, 4:47
NC – Tyler Hill, 8:10
R – Nick Cullinan, assisted by Will Forrest, 11:41
R – Matteo van Wees, assisted by Harrison Chuma, 13:39
R – Jeff Pracella, assisted by Matteo van Wees, empty net, 14:25
Saves
NC – Peter Windas 32 saves
R – Sean Keegans 29 saves
Shots
NC – 31; R – 37