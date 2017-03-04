FCIAC
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Final – Ridgefield 5, New Canaan 2 – box score

First Period

R – Joe Signorelli, assisted by Jeff Pracella, 4:20

Second Period

No Scoring

Third Period

NC – Chase Glover, assisted by Harry Gelnaw and Gunnar Granito, power play, 4:12

R – Harrison Chuma, assisted by Matteo van Wees and Jeff Pracella, power play, 4:47

NC – Tyler Hill, 8:10

R – Nick Cullinan, assisted by Will Forrest, 11:41

R – Matteo van Wees, assisted by Harrison Chuma, 13:39

R – Jeff Pracella, assisted by Matteo van Wees, empty net, 14:25

Saves

NC – Peter Windas 32 saves

R – Sean Keegans 29 saves

Shots

NC – 31; R – 37

The Ridgefield Tigers celebrate after winning the 2017 FCIAC boys ice hockey championship Saturday at Terry Connors Rink in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

