CIAC Boys Basketball Playoffs: 12 FCIAC teams ready to rumble

Posted by FCIAC on March 6, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, News, Tournaments ·

The Ridgefield Tigers have had three days to celebrate their first-ever FCIAC boys basketball championship, and now, it’s back to work as the CIAC playoffs get underway.

Ten of the 12 FCIAC teams that qualified for the state tournaments will be in action on Monday, including nine in the first round of the Class LL playoffs.

There’s just one head-to-head league game, as No. 27 Greenwich plays at No. 6 Trumbull, a match-up which went Trumbull’s way during the regular season, 66-59.

The Class LL tournament’s first round looks like the FCIAC-SCC challenges, as the two conferences clash in five games. Those include No. 17 Danbury at No. 16 Amity; No. 20 West Haven at No. 13 Darien; No. 18 Shelton at No. 15 Ridgefield; No. 23 Xavier at No. 10 Warde; and No. 19 Hamden at No. 14 McMahon.

The Shelton-Ridgefield contest will be carried live by the HAN Network starting at 6:50 tonight.

Here’s the schedule for games involving FCIAC schools (scores will be updated throughout the evening):

Monday, March 6

Class LL Tournament, First Round

No. 17 Danbury (14-8) at No. 16 Amity (14-6), 7 p.m.

No. 29 Staples (9-11) at No. 4 East Hartford (18-2), 7 p.m.

No. 20 West Haven (11-9) at No. 13 Darien (14-7), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Weaver (18-2) vs. No. 28 Fairfield Ludlowe (9-11) at Bellizzi Middle School, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Shelton (13-7) at No. 15 Ridgefield (17-6), 7 p.m.

No. 23 Xavier (10-10) at No. 10 Fairfield Warde (15-6), 7 p.m.

No. 19 Hamden (12-8) at No. 14 McMahon (14-7), 7 p.m.

No. 27 Greenwich (9-11) at No. 6 Trumbull (19-3), 7 p.m.

Class M Tournament, First Round

No. 26 St. Joseph (9-11) at No. 7 Suffield (15-5), 7 p.m.

Upcoming Rounds for Class LL and M

Second Round – Wed., March 8 at higher seeds

Quarterfinals – Fri., March 10 at higher seeds

Semifinals – Tues., March 14 at TBA

Final – Fri. or Sat., March 18-19, at Mohegan Sun Arena

Tuesday, March 7

Class L, First Round

No. 27 Woodstock Academy (8-12) at No. 6 Wilton (17-6), 7 p.m.

Class S, First Round

No. 27 Somers (9-11) at No. 6 Trinity Catholic (15-6), 7 p.m.

Upcoming Rounds for Class L and S

Second Round – Thurs., March 9 at higher seeds

Quarterfinals – Mon., March 13 at higher seeds

Semifinals – Wed., March 15 at TBA

Final – Fri. or Sat., March 18-19, at Mohegan Sun Arena

The Ridgefield Tigers and Danbury Hatters will both be in action on Monday as the CIAC Class LL boys basketball tournaments tip off. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

