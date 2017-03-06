FCIAC
Class L Basketball: Watch Ridgefield vs. Shelton on HAN

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 6, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, News, Tournaments ·

The newly-crowned Tigers of Ridgefield will start their bid for a state championship when they host the Shelton Gaels in the first round of the CIAC Class LL boys basketball playoffs on Monday, and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

The 15th-seeded Tigers carry a record of 17-6, as well as a seven-game winning streak, into the states, while No. 18 Shelton is 13-8.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 6:45 p.m., with tip-off set for 7 p.m. at Ridgefield High School. You can watch at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

The FCIAC, which had 12 teams qualify for the state tournaments, will have 10 teams in action tonight. Click here for details.

Ridgefield’s three wins in the FCIAC tournament were all dramatic.

In the quarterfinals, Nick Laudati’s buzzer-beater gave Ridgefield a 63-61 win over Warde; and in the semifinals against Danbury, Zach Esemplare hit a three-pointer to tie the game at the end of regulation, and hit a two-point basket with five seconds remaining in overtime to again tie the score. The Tigers won in double overtime, 67-63.

The FCIAC championship game also went to double OT, with Ridgefield outlasting rival Wilton, 66-64, at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall.

Shelton has been idle for 10 days, having lost to Cheshire, 57-53, in the opening round of the SCC tournament on Feb. 23. Prior to that, the Gaels had won three straight to close out the regular season.

The Ridgefield Tigers celebrate after defeating the Danbury Hatters in double overtime in last Tuesday night’s FCIAC semifinals at Warde High School. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

