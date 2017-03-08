FCIAC salutes athletic trainers throughout the league

In honor of the 17th annual national athletic training month, the FCIAC would like to recognize the hard-working athletic trainers throughout our league.

During the month of March, athletic trainers across America are being recognized for their commitment to helping student athletes prevent injuries and stay healthy and active.

Athletic trainers are health care professionals, highly educated and dedicated to the job they perform for our student athletes and whose protection is their top priority.

The FCIAC would like to salute the athletic trainers both in our league and across the state for providing quality health care for our athletes each day.

Please say thank you to your school’s athletic trainer!