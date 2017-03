Updated CIAC hoops and hockey tournament schedules, scoreboard

Wednesday, March 8

Boys Basketball – Class LL, Second Round

Danbury 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 64

• No. 17 Danbury plays at No. 8 Kennedy in the quarterfinals, 7 p.m., Friday

East Hartford 59, Darien 43

Norwich Free Academy 56, Warde 53

Fairfield Prep 76, Trumbull 69

Boys Basketball – Class M, Second Round

Tolland 66, St. Joseph 59

Boys Ice Hockey – Div. I, First Round

New Canaan 4, Greenwich 0

• No. 4 New Canaan plays No. 12 Glastonbury in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Time and site TBA

Ridgefield 4, Darien 1

• No. 2 Ridgefield plays No. 7 Fairfield Prep in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Time and site TBA

West Haven 5, Fairfield 2

No. 16 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 Northwest Catholic at International Skating Center, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Boys Basketball – Class L, Second Round

No. 11 Newington at No. 6 Wilton, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball – Class S, Second Round

No. 11 Old Saybrook at No. 6 Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Class LL Quarterfinals

No. 8 Norwich Free Academy at No. 1 Trumbull, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Stamford at No. 6 New London, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey – Div. III Quarterfinals

No. 9 Trinity Catholic vs. No. 1 Woodstock Academy at Northford Ice Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.

Previous Rounds

Boys Basketball – Class LL

First Round – Mon., March 6

Trumbull 70, Greenwich 45

East Hartford 74, Staples 48

Warde 55, Xavier 54

Hamden 76 McMahon 67

Shelton 50, Ridgefield 48

Weaver 74, Fairfield Ludlowe 43

Danbury 58, Amity 50

Darien 70, West Haven 56

Boys Basketball – Class L

First Round – Tues., March 5

Wilton 73, Woodstock Academy 35

Boys Basketball – Class M

First Round – Mon., March 6

St. Joseph 58, Suffield 41

Boys Basketball – Class S

First Round Tues., March 5

Trinity Catholic 86, Somers 48

Girls Basketball – Class LL

Second Round – Fri., March 3

NFA 52, Norwalk 50

Stamford 67, Glastonbury 52

Trumbull 44, Warde 34

First Round – Tues., Feb. 28

Warde 65, Hamden 56

Norwalk 40, Simsbury 34

Stamford 61, Staples 40

Trumbull 47, Darien 34

Conard 56, Greenwich 34

Enfield 79, Westhill 40

Hall 49, Danbury 30

New London 58, Wilton 38

Southington 70, Ridgefield 60

Qualifying Round – Fri., Feb. 24

Darien 53, West Haven 52

Wilton 57, East Hartford 37

Westhill 66, Wilbur Cross 45

Girls Basketball – Class L

Second Round – Thurs., March 2

Pomperaug 59, St. Joseph 31

First Round – Mon., Feb. 27

St. Joseph 56, Harding 30

Boys Ice Hockey – Div. III

First Round – Mon., March 6

Trinity Catholic 6, Masuk 2