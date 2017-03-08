FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 4, Darien 1     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – New Canaan 4, Greenwich 0     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 64     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, Second Round – Fairfield Prep 76, Trumbull 69     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, Second Round – Norwich Free Academy 56, Warde 53     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, Second Round – East Hartford 59, Darien 43     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – West Haven 5, Fairfield 2     |     CIAC Class M Boys Basketball, Second Round – Tolland 66, St. Joseph 59     |     Updated CIAC hoops and hockey tournament schedules, scoreboard     |     CIAC Class L Boys Basketball, First Round – Wilton 73, Woodstock Academy 35     |     CIAC Class S Boys Basketball, First Round – Trinity Catholic 86, Somers 48     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Guilford 6, Trumbull 2     |     CIAC Div. III Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Housatonic/Northwestern 4, Wilton 1     |     CIAC Div. III Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Trinity Catholic 6, Masuk 2     |     CIAC Class M Boys Basketball, First Round – St. Joseph 58, Suffield 41     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, First Round – Danbury 58, Amity 50     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, First Round – Darien 70, West Haven 54     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, First Round – Weaver 74, Ludlowe 43     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, First Round – Shelton 50, Ridgefield 48     |     CIAC Div. III Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Tri-Town 5, Norwalk/McMahon 2

CIAC Boys Basketball: Watch Trumbull vs. Fairfield Prep live on HAN

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 8, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, News, Tournaments ·

The Trumbull Golden Eagles will look for their second win of the CIAC Class LL tournament when they host the Fairfield Prep Jesuits on Wednesday night.

The game will be carried live by the HAN Network, with a with a pregame show at 6:45 p.m., and tip-off at 7 p.m. at Trumbull High School.

You can watch at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

No. 6 Trumbull is 20-3 this season, and knocked off the Greenwich Cardinals, 70-45, in the first round on Monday.

Prep, which is 11-10, is the No. 22 seed and defeated Wilbur Cross, 70-48, in the first round.

Trumbull’s John Lynch puts up a shot during an Eagles’ victory. — Trumbull Times/HAN Network photo

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Updated CIAC hoops and hockey tournament schedules, scoreboard Next Post CIAC Class M Boys Basketball, Second Round - Tolland 66, St. Joseph 59
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress