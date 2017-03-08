CIAC Boys Basketball: Watch Trumbull vs. Fairfield Prep live on HAN

The Trumbull Golden Eagles will look for their second win of the CIAC Class LL tournament when they host the Fairfield Prep Jesuits on Wednesday night.

The game will be carried live by the HAN Network, with a with a pregame show at 6:45 p.m., and tip-off at 7 p.m. at Trumbull High School.

You can watch at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

No. 6 Trumbull is 20-3 this season, and knocked off the Greenwich Cardinals, 70-45, in the first round on Monday.

Prep, which is 11-10, is the No. 22 seed and defeated Wilbur Cross, 70-48, in the first round.