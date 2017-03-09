FCIAC Scholar-Athletes for January, 2017

Nicholas Laudati, Ridgefield

Nick is a basketball and volleyball star who has a 4.525 GPA.

He made the Masuk All-Tournament Team in basketball and been a vital player who has helped lead the volleyball program to three state championships.

Last year Nick was selected All-State First Team in volleyball and he is a team captain for the Tigers this coming spring.

Melissa Carvalheiro, Danbury

After playing volleyball as a freshman, Melissa has been a varsity cheerleader in grades 10-12.

She has received multiple Honor Roll letters of recognition from Mayor Mark Boughton.

Melissa is a volunteer for many community service organizations such as Letters for St. Jude Hospital, Walk for Domestic Violence, Rally for Skylar Fundraising, Light the Night Walk for Leukemia, and Dodgeball for African Vaccines. She has also been a Danbury High School Cheer Camp counselor for two summers.

Lexi Lucas, Danbury

Lexi has made Honor Roll throughout high school and earned a 3.5941 GPA while taking many High Honor and AP courses.

She was MVP of the varsity cheerleading team in 2016 and the team captain was also a 2016 UCA All-American Cheerleader. She also made All-FCIAC.

Lexi was the freshman girls volleyball team captain and has been recipient of multiple High Honor letters from Mayor Mark Boughton.

Meaghan Downey, Wilton

This vice president of the National Honor Society has made Honor Roll every quarter all four years of high school and will have been a team captain for all three seasons this school year for her respective girls cross country, girls basketball and girls outdoor track and field teams.

Meaghan made All-FCIAC Second Team in cross country in 2014 and ’15, won the Coaches Award in 2016, and helped lead Wilton to the CIAC Class L state championship in 2013 and to second place in the state Class LL meet in 2016.

She was also named team MVP for the girls basketball team in 2014 and for the girls junior varsity basketball team in 2015.

Meaghan has taught special needs children how to play basketball, stay active and display good sportsmanship while serving as a volunteer and facilitator during the inaugural and second years of the Basketball Outreach Program which runs Sunday mornings in the fall and spring at the Wilton YMCA.

Uchenna Oguagha, Bridgeport Central

This senior captain of the cheerleading team is a National Honors Society member who has a 4.062 cumulative GPA and has earned High Honors during most of the marking periods.

Uchenna received the Award of Excellence as a freshman and was also recipient of the Yale Gear Up Residential Summer Program Math Award in 2014 when she attended classes each day while living on the Yale University campus for four weeks. Uchenna lived on campus at Fairfield University for four weeks in 2015 as a participant in the Upward Bound Summer Program.

She received the Award of Excellence in Chemistry, English, and Intro to Engineering during her sophomore year, and the Award of Excellence in Physics and Calculus during her junior year.

Uchenna has been a member of the Drama Club and the Church Community Choir since her freshman year and she was Student Council Secretary as a sophomore.

Michael Svagdis, New Canaan

Michael is captain of the boys basketball team and is also a three-year varsity player for the baseball team.

He has achieved High Honors throughout high school and will attend Tulane University.

Grace Foster, Staples

This captain of the girls indoor track and field team has an academic GPA of 3.1553 and an overall GPA of 3.3663.

Grace also runs for the cross country and outdoor track and field programs and is also very good at horseback riding for An Equestrian Edge.

Malcolm Brune, Fairfield Warde

Malcolm, a member of the varsity boys basketball team since his freshman year, has a 4.42 GPA and has made Headmaster’s List every semester since his freshman year.

His other academic achievements include the Certificate of Honorable Merit Magna Cum Laude on National Latin Exam, the Bronze Award on American Association of Teachers of German Exam Stage 2 and the Bronze Award on American Association of Teachers of German Exam State 3.

Malcolm coaches youth basketball and he also volunteers for several community organizations. He is a swim instructor at the Cardinal Shehan Center, a Red Cross certified lifeguard, he volunteers at Fairfield Public Library, he’s a member of Model United Nations and the Yearbook Club, and president of the Knitting Club.

Julia Bacarella, St. Joseph

Julia has a 3.7 GPA and has been a member of the National Honor Society and the Italian National Honor Society during her junior and senior years. She earned President’s Honor Roll as a senior and Principal’s Honor Roll in grades 9-11.

She made All-State as a junior and All-FCIAC as a senior in cheerleading and earned first place at the Connecticut Cheer Championship in grades 9-11.

Grace Eaton, Trumbull

This senior has consistently improved her GPA each year since her freshman year and while taking Advanced College Prep courses.

She had a cumulative GPA of 3.611 at the end of her junior year, a 3.9444 GPA for her most recent marking period, and she’s been awarded High Honors or Honors every semester in high school.

Grace has achieved that while also devoting 10-15 hours a week as a varsity cheerleader since her freshman year.

She is one of three senior captains this year after having been the only junior chosen as a captain last year. Grace and her teammates cheer at all varsity football and basketball games in addition to performing at cheer competitions.

Harrison Gill, Darien

Harrison is currently ranked No. 1 in the United States for Boys Under-19 squash players and has been an All-American player all four years in high school.

He has been captain of the boys squash team since his sophomore year, he went undefeated this year in the FCIAC and in competitions outside of the conference. Harrison helped Darien win the FairWest Division (which is made up of teams from Fairfield and Westchester counties).

And he also excels academically. He has a 3.99 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society) and he will attend Yale University.

Harrison volunteers with St. Luke’s Church in Darien as both an acolyte and a member of the Outreach Board, contributing to organizations such as DOMUS in Stamford.

Sofia Fea, Darien

Sofia has maintained a 4.0 weighted GPA thus far in her high school career while performing as a gymnast for Darien’s solid program.

When she was a freshman last year she helped the Blue Wave finish runner-up at the FCIAC Gymnastics Championships and this year she helped Darien place third in the conference championship meet.

Lydia Seyer, St. Joseph

This solid hurdler for the girls indoor and outdoor track and field programs is a team captain for both seasons and an excellent student who has a 4.0 GPA while earning High Honors throughout high school.

Lydia is a National Honor Society member, a co-president of the Math National Honor Society, and also a member of the French, Thespian and English National Honor Societies.

She earned Outstanding Achievement in English during her freshman year, Outstanding Achievement in French during her freshman and sophomore years, and as a junior she earned Outstanding Achievement in Math and was a recipient of the Harvard Book Award.

Lydia is a tutor at St. Joseph’s Writing Center and she also volunteers for several worthy organizations such as Special Olympics Golf and Midnight Run to help the homeless in New York City. And she is a member of the Catholic Service Corps for the Diocese of Bridgeport.

Courtney Scheetz, Fairfield Warde

This versatile senior athlete excels in sports and in the classroom and she’ll attend and play lacrosse at Lafayette College.

Courtney currently has a GPA of 4.24, her GPA has surpassed 4.0 all three years, she’s been a member of the National Honor Society since May of 2016 and last June she received the AP Scholar Award.

She is president of the Class of 2017 club, Head of Communications for Humanity Helping Humanity club, a volunteer on the “Appalachian Service Project” during each of the last two summers, and a captain and volunteer for Catwalk For a Cure since January of 2016.

And then there are the many achievements in athletics. She was selected All-FCIAC Honorable Mention this past fall for her fourth and final year on the varsity girls soccer team. Courtney is currently team captain for the girls varsity ice hockey team after having made All-FCIAC First Team last year, All-FCIAC Second Team as a sophomore and All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a freshman. Last spring Courtney was selected All-State First Team and All-FCIAC Second Team in lacrosse, she was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention two years ago as a sophomore, and this year she is a team captain.

Jordyn Lewis, Norwalk

Jordyn has made Honor Roll all four years and she is four-year member of the cheerleading squad who has been a captain as a junior and a senior.

She was awarded All-FCIAC for cheerleading during her senior year and hopes to continue her cheerleading career at the University of Rhode Island.

Jordyn has also been on the outdoor track and field team for three years.

Vasilios Seitaridis, Norwalk

This National Honor Society member has a current weighted GPA of 4.77, a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.27 and has achieved High Honors all four years in high school.

Vasili is a senior captain all three seasons for the cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field programs.

Vasili has also volunteered for several community organizations such as Person-to-Person, Inspirica and New Covenant Center.

Michael Mannella, Norwalk

This National Honor Society member has a 3.9 unweighted cumulative GPA, having made High Honors all four years, and he had a 4.6 weighted GPA as of January.

Michael is a well-rounded athlete currently on the indoor track and field team and he has also been with the lacrosse, baseball and rowing (crew) teams.

He has been a peer tutor for math the last couple years, he volunteers for St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, and he plans being a Computer Science major with a focus on software design and development in college.