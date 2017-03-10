Class LL Girls Basketball: No. 1 Trumbull advances to semis; Stamford falls at the buzzer

The Trumbull Golden Eagles’ quest for their first state girls basketball championship in more than 40 years remains alive and well.

The Eagles overcame a five-point deficit with 5:52 remaining and defeated the No. 8 NFA Panthers, 45-40, in the CIAC Class LL quarterfinals Thursday night at Trumbull High School.

The Eagles closed the game on a 12-2 run, and they took the lead for good at 39-38 following a basket by Claudia Tucci with 2:11 remaining. Trumbull was 6-for-10 on free throws in the final 1:32.

“We knew we were struggling a bit, but our seniors, Taylor Brown, Claudia Tucci, Victoria Ray, they righted the ship,” Trumbull coach Steve Tobitsch told Michael Fornabaio of the Connecticut Post. “The girls were ready to compete in the final five minutes. We were reeling in the last five minutes of a quarterfinal game.”

Trumbull was led by 16 points from Brown, while Tucci added 14. Kristen Pagliaro (5 points), Aisling Maguire (4), Julie Keckler (4), and Mackenzie Burke (2) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.

The top-seeded Eagles (25-1) will face No. 5 Mercey (20-3) in the Class LL semifinals on Monday, March 13, at a time and site to be determined. Trumbull is seeking its first trip to the final since 2012, and its first state championship since 1974.

Trumbull is also the last surviving FCIAC team in the girls basketball playoffs, as the No. 11 Stamford Black Knights, the defending LL champs, were eliminated 58-56 by the New London Whalers.

That was a close game throughout, as the teams were tied, 27-27, at halftime, and New London led by one, 44-43, after three quarters. New London junior Rosalee Nicholson ended the drama when she grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a buzzer-beater for the two-point victory.

Alexa Kellner led the Knights with 20 points, and Brooke Kelley had 13 in the loss.

Stamford, the FCIAC runner-up, finishes the season with a 20-6 record.

“I told the girls I’m so proud to have the chance to coach a very special group,” Stamford head coach Diane Burns told Rich Depreta of the Stamford Advocate. “They left it all on the court tonight. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”

Here are some story links from the girls hoops quarterfinals…

Trumbull Times: Trumbull holds off NFA in Class LL quarters

Stamford Advocate: New London eliminates Stamford at the buzzer

CT Post: Trumbull comes back, beats NFA, in girls basketball quarterfinal

The Day: New London girls beat Stamford at the buzzer in Class LL quarters

Trumbull’s Tournament so far…

First Round: Trumbull 47, Darien 34

Second Round: Trumbull 44, Warde 34

Quarterfinals: Trumbull 45, NFA 40

• Click here to link to the Class LL bracket