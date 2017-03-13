FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – New Canaan 3, Glastonbury 1     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 4, Fairfield Prep 3 (OT)     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Kennedy 65, Danbury 60     |     Class LL Diving Championships     |     Class L Diving Championships     |     Class S Boys Basketball, Second Round – Trinity Catholic 83, Old Saybrook 69     |     Class L Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 64, Newington 57     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Quarterfinals – Trumbull 45, Norwich Free Academy 40     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Quarterfinals – New London 58, Stamford 56     |     CIAC Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Woodstock Academy 11, Trinity Catholic 1     |     Updated CIAC hoops and hockey tournament schedules, scoreboard     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 4, Darien 1     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – New Canaan 4, Greenwich 0     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 64     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, Second Round – Fairfield Prep 76, Trumbull 69     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, Second Round – Norwich Free Academy 56, Warde 53     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball, Second Round – East Hartford 59, Darien 43     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – West Haven 5, Fairfield 2     |     CIAC Class M Boys Basketball, Second Round – Tolland 66, St. Joseph 59     |     CIAC Class L Boys Basketball, First Round – Wilton 73, Woodstock Academy 35

Ridgefield’s Steidl, Vermont Catamounts head to NCAA tourney as America East champs

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 13, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, News ·

Former Ridgefield High School star Kurt Steidl is finishing his college basketball career in style as he and his Vermont Catamounts will get a taste of March Madness later this week.

Stedil nailed a pair of three-pointers during a second-half comeback which saw top-seeded Vermont defeat third-seeded Albany, 56-53, in the America East Conference championship game in Burlington, Vt., on Saturday.

It was the sixth America East title for the Catamounts, who also earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Vermont is the No. 13 seed in the Northwest Regional and will take on the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers in the first round at 7:27 p.m., Thursday, March 16, in Milwaukee.

The Catamounts are 29-5 and boast the nation’s longest active winning streak at 21 games. They broke the program and conference record for most victories in a season, and are the only America East team in history to go undefeated in league play at 16-0.

In the America East final, Vermont trailed Albany, 47-38, in the fourth quarter when Steidl sparked a Vermont rally with a three-point bucket.

The Catamounts drew to within three points at 48-45 when Steidl nailed another trey to tie the score. Vermont then outscored Albany 8-5 the rest of the way to get the victory.

Steidl is averaging 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Vermont this season. He was named to the America East All-Conference Third Team last year, and was named to the America East All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2014.

Ridgefield’s Kurt Steidl in action for the Vermont Catamounts. — University of Vermont athletics photo

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals - New Canaan 3, Glastonbury 1 Next Post Trinity grad Casimir, Iona Gaels win MAAC title, earn return trip to NCAA tourney
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress