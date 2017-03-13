Nor’easter disrupts state championship week schedule

The Nor’easter forecast for the region tonight and tomorrow has caused some major disruptions to the CIAC tournament schedule for this week.

Included in the latest moves have been the postponements of tomorrow’s Div. III boys ice hockey and the Class LL and M boys basketball semifinals to Wednesday, and the postponements of Wednesday’s Class S and Class M boys swimming and diving finals to Thursday.

The FCIAC has five teams remaining in the basketball and hockey tournaments, although none are scheduled to play on Tuesday, when the brunt of the storm’s impacts will be felt.

Here is the week’s updated schedules for events involving FCIAC teams:

Monday, March 13

Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals

Trumbull vs. Mercy at Jonathan Law HS, Milford, 7 p.m.

Class L Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

Crosby at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Class S Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

Trinity Catholic at SMSA, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving at Wesleyan University

Class L Finals, 1:30 p.m.

Class LL Finals, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

All Events Postponed

Wednesday, March 15

Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals at Ingalls Rink, New Haven

New Canaan vs. Northwest Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Ridgefield vs. West Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Class L Boys Basketball Semifinals, TBA

Class S Boys Basketball Semifinals, TBA

Friday, March 17

State Open Diving Finals at Middletown HS, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Boys Swimming and Diving – State Open at Kiphuth Pool, Yale, 2:30 p.m.

Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Final at Ingalls Rink, New Haven

Saturday, March 18 or Sunday, March 19

Class LL Girls Basketball finals, and Class L and S Boys Basketball Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA.