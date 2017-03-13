Nor’easter disrupts state championship week schedule

The Nor’easter forecast for the region tonight and tomorrow has caused some major disruptions to the CIAC tournament schedule for this week.
Included in the latest moves have been the postponements of tomorrow’s Div. III boys ice hockey and the Class LL and M boys basketball semifinals to Wednesday, and the postponements of Wednesday’s Class S and Class M boys swimming and diving finals to Thursday.
The FCIAC has five teams remaining in the basketball and hockey tournaments, although none are scheduled to play on Tuesday, when the brunt of the storm’s impacts will be felt.
Here is the week’s updated schedules for events involving FCIAC teams:
Monday, March 13
Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals
Trumbull vs. Mercy at Jonathan Law HS, Milford, 7 p.m.
Class L Boys Basketball Quarterfinals
Crosby at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Class S Boys Basketball Quarterfinals
Trinity Catholic at SMSA, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving at Wesleyan University
Class L Finals, 1:30 p.m.
Class LL Finals, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
All Events Postponed
Wednesday, March 15
Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals at Ingalls Rink, New Haven
New Canaan vs. Northwest Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgefield vs. West Haven, 7:30 p.m.
Class L Boys Basketball Semifinals, TBA
Class S Boys Basketball Semifinals, TBA
Friday, March 17
State Open Diving Finals at Middletown HS, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Boys Swimming and Diving – State Open at Kiphuth Pool, Yale, 2:30 p.m.
Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Final at Ingalls Rink, New Haven
Saturday, March 18 or Sunday, March 19
Class LL Girls Basketball finals, and Class L and S Boys Basketball Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA.