No. 1 Trumbull (26-1) will play No. 3 New London (22-2) in the Class LL final at Mohegan Sun Arena, March 18 or 19. Time and date TBA.

New London defeated No. 2 Enfield in Monday’s other semifinal, 57-36.

Mercy 8-9-5-13-3 = 38

Trumbull 11-8-8-8-10 = 45