Class L Boys Basketball Semifinals – Notre Dame-Fairfield 81, Wilton 61

No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield will face No. 1 Sacred Heart or No. 4 Middletown in the Class L final, 5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena
Wilton finishes the season with a record of 20-7
Wilton 13-16-22-10 = 61
NDFF 15-30-22-14 = 81
