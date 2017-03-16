FCIAC
Class L Boys Basketball Semifinals – Notre Dame-Fairfield 81, Wilton 61

Posted by FCIAC on March 16, 2017

No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield will face No. 1 Sacred Heart or No. 4 Middletown in the Class L final, 5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena

Wilton finishes the season with a record of 20-7

Wilton 13-16-22-10 = 61

NDFF 15-30-22-14 = 81

 

