CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Ridgefield 5, West Haven 1

No. 2 Ridgefield will face No. 1 Northwest Catholic in the Div. I final at Ingalls Rink, 7 p.m., Monday, March 20

WH 0-1-0 = 1

R 1-0-4 = 5

First Period

R – Jack McGeary, assisted by Harrison Chuma, power play, 9:47

Second Period

WH – Collin Braziel, assisted by E.J. Pacapelli and Nico Kyle, 11:43

Third Period

R – Jack Stafford, assisted by Will Forrest and Jonas Chang, 1:14

R – Jack Stafford, assisted by Nick Cullinan and Will Forrest, 5:27

R – Charlie Luft, assisted by Matt Walker, 6:32

R – Jeff Pracella, empty net, 12:26

Goalies

WH – Brendan Serenson 29 saves

R – Sean Keegans 23 saves

Shots

R – 34; WH – 24