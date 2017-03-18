CIAC Class S Boys Basketball Final – Trinity Catholic 61, Westbrook 52

Trinity Catholic, Westbrook
At Mohegan Sun Arena, Sat., March 18
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|Trinity
|18
|18
|13
|12
|61
|Westbrook
|17
|12
|10
|13
|52
Trinity Catholic wins its seventh state championship in 13 appearances in the finals
The Cruasders last won in 2011 over Career (Class M), and was the runner-up to Woodstock Academy in 2013 (Class L)
Trinity Catholic Stats
Dimitry Moise – 20 points, 6 rebounds
Dutreil Contavio – 13 points, 13 rebounds
Peter Galgano – 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Cameron Blake – 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Stephon McGill – 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Westbrook Stats
Liam Bell – 23 points. 8 rebounds
Cory Muckle – 15 points, 4 rebounds
Dave Amendola – 4 points, 11 rebounds
Austin Herzy – 4 points, 7 rebounds
Jack Hayes – 3 points
Philip Hartzel – 3 points