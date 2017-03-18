CIAC Class S Boys Basketball Final – Trinity Catholic 61, Westbrook 52

Trinity Catholic, Westbrook

At Mohegan Sun Arena, Sat., March 18

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Trinity 18 18 13 12 61 Westbrook 17 12 10 13 52

Trinity Catholic wins its seventh state championship in 13 appearances in the finals

The Cruasders last won in 2011 over Career (Class M), and was the runner-up to Woodstock Academy in 2013 (Class L)

Trinity Catholic Stats

Dimitry Moise – 20 points, 6 rebounds

Dutreil Contavio – 13 points, 13 rebounds

Peter Galgano – 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Cameron Blake – 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Stephon McGill – 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Westbrook Stats

Liam Bell – 23 points. 8 rebounds

Cory Muckle – 15 points, 4 rebounds

Dave Amendola – 4 points, 11 rebounds

Austin Herzy – 4 points, 7 rebounds

Jack Hayes – 3 points

Philip Hartzel – 3 points