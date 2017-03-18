Trinity Catholic boys basketball captures seventh state championship

For the seventh time in program history, the Trinity Catholic Crusaders are state boys basketball champions.

The Crusaders built a 36-29 lead in the first half and then held off a tough Westbrook Knights squad and claimed the CIAC Class S crown, 61-52, Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It’s Trinity’s first state championship since 2011, when they won in Class M, and their seventh state title in 13 appearances in the final.

The sixth-seeded Crusaders rolled through five playoff opponents to finish on top, ending the season with a record of 20-6. Westbrook, the No. 1 seed in Class S, finished with a 22-3 mark.

“This feels amazing. It’s crazy,” Trinity senior Pete Galgano told Scott Ericson of the Stamford Advocate. “We fought so hard. We had to come back last game, we almost blew this lead today. Nothing is easy but I am so proud to win. This is just so amazing. So, amazing.”

Dutreil Contavio had a double-double for the Crusaders, knocking down 13 points and reeling in 13 rebounds, while also posting five blocks.

Dimitry Moise collected a team-best 20 points; Galgano scored 11 points; and Cam Blake scored nine.

For Westbrook, Liam Bell scored a game-high 23 points, and Dave Amendola had 11 rebounds.

