Greenwich tops Pomperaug for fifth consecutive State Open swim title

Posted by Dave Fierro on March 19, 2017 in FCIAC, News, Swimming News, Tournaments ·

“I can’t believe we won this meet.”

That’s what Greenwich High School boys swimming coach Terry Lowe said out loud to himself immediately following Saturday’s State Open Swimming Championships — an event in which the Cardinals were pushed to the absolute limit by Pomperaug, yet still continued its reign of supremacy.

Trailing Pomperaug for a good portion of the meet, a sixth-place finish in the final event of the day — the 400-yard freestyle relay — was good enough for Greenwich to hold off Pomperaug and win its fifth straight CIAC State Open title and 34th overall by the slimmest of margins.

• Click here to read the full story from Dave Fierro of the Greenwich Time
• Click here for a list of the top finishers from the State Open

The Greenwich Cardinals jump into the pool with their coach, Terry Lowe, after winning the State Open championship Saturday at Yale. — Bob Luckey Jr/Greenwich Time photo

Dave Fierro

