Greenwich tops Pomperaug for fifth consecutive State Open swim title

“I can’t believe we won this meet.”

That’s what Greenwich High School boys swimming coach Terry Lowe said out loud to himself immediately following Saturday’s State Open Swimming Championships — an event in which the Cardinals were pushed to the absolute limit by Pomperaug, yet still continued its reign of supremacy.

Trailing Pomperaug for a good portion of the meet, a sixth-place finish in the final event of the day — the 400-yard freestyle relay — was good enough for Greenwich to hold off Pomperaug and win its fifth straight CIAC State Open title and 34th overall by the slimmest of margins.