CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Final – Ridgefield 6, Northwest Catholic 2

CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Final

Ridgefield 6, Northwest Catholic 2

At Ingalls Rink, Mon., March 20

Team  1st 2nd 3rd Final
Ridgefield 3 0 3 6
NW Catholic 0 2 0 2

Ridgefield: Matteo van Wees 2g, 1a; Jack Stafford 1g, 2a; Nick Cullinan 1g, 2a; Jeff Pracella 1g, 1a; Will Forrest 1g, 1a; Jack McGeary 1a; Jonas Chang 1a

Northwest Catholic: Anthony Ceolin 1g; Paul Arel 1g; Kevin Eustis 1a

Scoring

First Period

R – Nick Cullinan, assisted by Jack Stafford, 10:59

R – Matteo van Wees, assisted by Jack McGeary and Jeff Pracella, 11:14

R – Jeff Pracella, assisted by Matteo van Wees, 11:23

Shots: R – 11 ; NWC – 11

Second Period

NWC – Anthony Ceolin, 8:22

NWC – Paul Arel, assisted by Kevin Eustis, 14:00

Shots: R – 12; NWC – 11

Third Period

R – Will Forrest, assisted by Nick Cullinan and Jack Stafford, 0:53

R – Jack Stafford, assisted by Nick Cullinan and Jonas Chang, 6:14

R – Matteo van Wees, assisted by Will Forrest, power play, 12:40

Shots: R – 11; NWC – 9

Goalies

R – Sean Keegans 29 saves

NWC – Cal Skwara 28 saves

Shots

R – 34; NWC – 31

