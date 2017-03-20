CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Final
Ridgefield 6, Northwest Catholic 2
At Ingalls Rink, Mon., March 20
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Final
|Ridgefield
|3
|0
|3
|6
|NW Catholic
|0
|2
|0
|2
Ridgefield: Matteo van Wees 2g, 1a; Jack Stafford 1g, 2a; Nick Cullinan 1g, 2a; Jeff Pracella 1g, 1a; Will Forrest 1g, 1a; Jack McGeary 1a; Jonas Chang 1a
Northwest Catholic: Anthony Ceolin 1g; Paul Arel 1g; Kevin Eustis 1a
Scoring
First Period
R – Nick Cullinan, assisted by Jack Stafford, 10:59
R – Matteo van Wees, assisted by Jack McGeary and Jeff Pracella, 11:14
R – Jeff Pracella, assisted by Matteo van Wees, 11:23
Shots: R – 11 ; NWC – 11
Second Period
NWC – Anthony Ceolin, 8:22
NWC – Paul Arel, assisted by Kevin Eustis, 14:00
Shots: R – 12; NWC – 11
Third Period
R – Will Forrest, assisted by Nick Cullinan and Jack Stafford, 0:53
R – Jack Stafford, assisted by Nick Cullinan and Jonas Chang, 6:14
R – Matteo van Wees, assisted by Will Forrest, power play, 12:40
Shots: R – 11; NWC – 9
Goalies
R – Sean Keegans 29 saves
NWC – Cal Skwara 28 saves
Shots
R – 34; NWC – 31