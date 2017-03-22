FCIAC
Community rallies for Fairfield hockey’s Charlie Capalbo in his fight against cancer

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 22, 2017 in FCIAC, Ice Hockey News, News ·

One of the bright stars of FCIAC boys ice hockey, Fairfield goalie Charlie Capalbo, a senior at Ludlowe High School, was recently diagnosed with cancer near his heart and lungs.

Due to the cancer’s location, an operation is not possible.

A Capalbo family friend, John McCormick, created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of medical expenses, and nearly $80,000 was raised in the first day. That number has increased to more than $130,000 as of Wednesday afternoon as the community rallies around Capalbo.

• To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page here

“Charlie Capalbo is a close family friend who was just diagnosed with cancer near his heart and lungs,” McCormick wote on the page. “He is a wonderful young man that just completed a great season as the goalie for the Fairfield, CT high school hockey team. We are raising money to support his family in their time of need. Thank you so much for your support! Help spread the word!”

Fairfield head coach Carl Larouche told the CT Post that the support for Capalbo from the community has been great.

“It’s just been incredible, his teammates, I’ve talked to the team, as you can expect, they took the news pretty hard, but they’ve been amazing,” Larouche told the Ct Post. “They go to see Charlie on a daily basis, the entire team has been supportive and the hockey family, a lot of FCIAC coaches have called me today, everyone’s involved. They want to set up games to raise money. He’s very happy to get all that support. Charlie told me the other day, ‘Coach, I didn’t realize I had so many friends.’ It makes a big difference.”

• For Chris Elsberry’s story in the Connecticut Post, click here

Fairfield ice hockey goalie Charlie Capalbo. — Dave Gunn photo

 

