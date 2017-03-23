FCIAC All-Star boys basketball games tip off tonight at Staples

There’s one last chance to get a look at the conference’s basketball stars as the FCIAC Senior and Junior All-Star games are held Thursday evening at Staples High School in Westport.

The junior game will tip off at 6 p.m., with the senior game to follow at 7:30 p.m. Every team in the FCIAC has a player in action at the event.

The senior teams will be coached by Darien’s Charoy Bentley (East) and Trumbull’s Buddy Bray (West); and the junior teams will be coached by Wilton’s Joel Geriak (East) and Ridgefield’s Andrew McClellan (West).

Seniors – East Division

Coach – Charoy Bentley of Darien

Kerry Alcena, Norwalk

Eric Day, McMahon

Andrew Connolly, Wilton

J.J. Conway, Warde

Pete Galgano, Trinity

Frank Lumaj, Ludlowe

Tyler Sweeney, New Canaan

Zak Swetye, Darien

Omar Telfer, St. Joseph

Seniors – West Division

Coach – Buddy Bray of Trumbull

Jimmy Forest, Central

Marcus Fox, Danbury

Conor Harkins, Greenwich

Tyler Lasicki, Westhill

Nick Laudati, Ridgefield

Nico Laveris, Stamford

J.J. Pfohl, Trumbull

Justin Seideman, Staples

Juniors – East Division

Coach Joel Geriak, Wilton

Joseph Benincaso, Norwalk

Dutreil Contavio, Trinity

Sean Conway, Warde

Luke Crawford, New Canaan

Paul Lois, McMahon

Kyle Maatallah, Wilton

Dimitry Moise, Trinity

Ty Stapleton, Ludlowe

Jack Tierney, Darien

Juniors – West Division

Coach – Andrew McClellan of Ridgefield

D.J. Fulton, Central

Elias Gianopoulos, Greenwich

Sam Lombino, Westhill

Brenden McNamara, Ridgefield

Tevin St. John, Stamford

Cameron Snow, Danbury

Max Sussman, Staples

Timmond Williams, Trumbull