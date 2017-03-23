FCIAC All-Star boys basketball games tip off tonight at Staples

There’s one last chance to get a look at the conference’s basketball stars as the FCIAC Senior and Junior All-Star games are held Thursday evening at Staples High School in Westport.
The junior game will tip off at 6 p.m., with the senior game to follow at 7:30 p.m. Every team in the FCIAC has a player in action at the event.
The senior teams will be coached by Darien’s Charoy Bentley (East) and Trumbull’s Buddy Bray (West); and the junior teams will be coached by Wilton’s Joel Geriak (East) and Ridgefield’s Andrew McClellan (West).
Seniors – East Division
Coach – Charoy Bentley of Darien
Kerry Alcena, Norwalk
Eric Day, McMahon
Andrew Connolly, Wilton
J.J. Conway, Warde
Pete Galgano, Trinity
Frank Lumaj, Ludlowe
Tyler Sweeney, New Canaan
Zak Swetye, Darien
Omar Telfer, St. Joseph
Seniors – West Division
Coach – Buddy Bray of Trumbull
Jimmy Forest, Central
Marcus Fox, Danbury
Conor Harkins, Greenwich
Tyler Lasicki, Westhill
Nick Laudati, Ridgefield
Nico Laveris, Stamford
J.J. Pfohl, Trumbull
Justin Seideman, Staples
Juniors – East Division
Coach Joel Geriak, Wilton
Joseph Benincaso, Norwalk
Dutreil Contavio, Trinity
Sean Conway, Warde
Luke Crawford, New Canaan
Paul Lois, McMahon
Kyle Maatallah, Wilton
Dimitry Moise, Trinity
Ty Stapleton, Ludlowe
Jack Tierney, Darien
Juniors – West Division
Coach – Andrew McClellan of Ridgefield
D.J. Fulton, Central
Elias Gianopoulos, Greenwich
Sam Lombino, Westhill
Brenden McNamara, Ridgefield
Tevin St. John, Stamford
Cameron Snow, Danbury
Max Sussman, Staples
Timmond Williams, Trumbull