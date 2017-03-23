FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Final – Ridgefield 6, Northwest Catholic 2     |     CIAC State Open Boys Swimming & Diving – box score     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Final – New London 42, Trumbull 36 – box score     |     CIAC Class S Boys Basketball Final – Trinity Catholic 61, Westbrook 52 – box score     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Ridgefield 5, West Haven 1     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Northwest Catholic 6, New Canaan 3     |     Class S Boys Basketball Semifinals – Trinity Catholic 67, WCA 60     |     Class L Boys Basketball Semifinals – Notre Dame-Fairfield 81, Wilton 61     |     CIAC Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Trumbull 45, Mercy 38 (OT)     |     CIAC Class L Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Wilton 65, Crosby 61     |     CIAC Class S Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Trinity Catholic 66, SMSA 54     |     Updated CIAC hoops and hockey tournament scoreboard, schedules     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – New Canaan 3, Glastonbury 1     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 4, Fairfield Prep 3 (OT)     |     CIAC Class LL Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Kennedy 65, Danbury 60     |     Class LL Diving Championships     |     Class L Diving Championships     |     Class S Boys Basketball, Second Round – Trinity Catholic 83, Old Saybrook 69     |     Class L Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 64, Newington 57     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Quarterfinals – Trumbull 45, Norwich Free Academy 40

FCIAC All-Star boys basketball games tip off tonight at Staples

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 23, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, News ·

There’s one last chance to get a look at the conference’s basketball stars as the FCIAC Senior and Junior All-Star games are held Thursday evening at Staples High School in Westport.

The junior game will tip off at 6 p.m., with the senior game to follow at 7:30 p.m. Every team in the FCIAC has a player in action at the event.

The senior teams will be coached by Darien’s Charoy Bentley (East) and Trumbull’s Buddy Bray (West); and the junior teams will be coached by Wilton’s Joel Geriak (East) and Ridgefield’s Andrew McClellan (West).

Seniors – East Division

Coach – Charoy Bentley of Darien

Kerry Alcena, Norwalk

Eric Day, McMahon

Andrew Connolly, Wilton

J.J. Conway, Warde

Pete Galgano, Trinity

Frank Lumaj, Ludlowe

Tyler Sweeney, New Canaan

Zak Swetye, Darien

Omar Telfer, St. Joseph

Seniors – West Division

Coach – Buddy Bray of Trumbull

Jimmy Forest, Central

Marcus Fox, Danbury

Conor Harkins, Greenwich

Tyler Lasicki, Westhill

Nick Laudati, Ridgefield

Nico Laveris, Stamford

J.J. Pfohl, Trumbull

Justin Seideman, Staples

Juniors – East Division

Coach Joel Geriak, Wilton

Joseph Benincaso, Norwalk

Dutreil Contavio, Trinity

Sean Conway, Warde

Luke Crawford, New Canaan

Paul Lois, McMahon

Kyle Maatallah, Wilton

Dimitry Moise, Trinity

Ty Stapleton, Ludlowe

Jack Tierney, Darien

Juniors – West Division

Coach – Andrew McClellan of Ridgefield

D.J. Fulton, Central

Elias Gianopoulos, Greenwich

Sam Lombino, Westhill

Brenden McNamara, Ridgefield

Tevin St. John, Stamford

Cameron Snow, Danbury

Max Sussman, Staples

Timmond Williams, Trumbull

Tags: ,

Previous Post Community rallies for Fairfield hockey's Charlie Capalbo in his fight against cancer
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress