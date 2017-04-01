Catch Darien vs. Yorktown boys lacrosse on HAN at 2 p.m., Saturday

The HAN Network will kick off the spring sports season when the Darien Blue Wave boys lacrosse team hosts the Yorktown Huskers at 2 p.m., Saturday, at DHS.

You can watch the game live at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites, with coverage beginning 10 minutes before the start of the game. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Darien has won three consecutive FCIAC and State championships and was unbeaten at 23-0 last spring. They are the third-ranked team in the country and carry a 31-game winning streak into the 2017 season.

Yorktown was 16-7 last year and opened the new campaign with a 14-8 victory over Somers, N.Y., on Monday, March 27.

Darien and Yorktown met in the season-opener last year and the Wave rolled to a 12-3 decision in a road game.