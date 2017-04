Norwalk 780 00 – 15-8-0

Harding 000 00 – 0-0-6

Norwalk’s Brianny Garcia and Mia Lanzarotto combined on a 5-inning perfect game

Batteries: Norwalk – Brianny Garica (W, 1-0), Mia Lanzarotto (4) and Sam Troetti; Harding – Daisha Gillan (L, 0-1) and Milani Montanez

Highlights: Norwalk – Troetti was 2-3 with a 3-run homerun, Jessica Otto had a 2-RBI double, Gabi Catino had 3 RBI, Garcia and Lanzarotto combined for 8 strikeouts in throwing a perfect game