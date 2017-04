Norwalk 220 061 1 – 12-12-1

Bethel 100 200 0 3-6-6

Batteries: Norwalk-Brianny Garica (W, 2-0) and Sam Troetti; Bethel-Anika Haskett (L) and Renae Gross

Highlights: N-Skyler Suda was 4-5; Troetti, Brenda Garcia, and Dina DiBlasio (2) had triples; Katie Sciglimpaglia hit a solo homerun. B-Haskett was 3-3 with a triple, Heather Quink had a double.