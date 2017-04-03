Baseball – Ludlowe 2, Joel Barlow 1

Ludlowe Baseball 2-1 walk off win vs Barlow. Barlow scored in the 4th, had 3 hits and 1 error. Andrew Johnson pitched the whole game.

Ludlowe scored 2 in bottom of 7th Alex Scott reached on error. Jack Mcguire had a single, Connor Devaney hit a game tie double. Chris Benton intentionally walk to load bases and Matt Landry hits walk off fielders choice.

Mike Randazzo pitched a strong 5 inn(1run 2 hits)

Matt Grabowski pitched a scoreless inn

Mike Ghiorzi gets the run pitching a 1-2-3 seventh inn

Jack Mcguire had 2 hits (double and single) and scored winning run.