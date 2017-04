SJ 1-0-3-2-0-4-0 10 runs, 15 hits, 1 error

JL 0-0-2-0-0-0-0 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error

Battery:(SJ) Ben Talbot, Hadyn Gourley(4) Win 1-0, Antonio Ferraro(7) and Zach Dunkel; (Law) Connor Creane(Loss), Nate Merchant(3), Colby Primavera(5), Bryant Reed(5), Maxwell and Rob Boath

Highlights: (SJ) Jake Deleo had 4 hits, 3 runs. Stephen Paolini had 3 hits, 4 RBIs and 3 run home-run. Charlie Pagliarini had 2 hits and 3 RBI. Hadyn Gourley had 4 Ks in 2 2/3 IP. (LAW) Jeremiah Bravo had a sac fly