Sophia Strazza went 2-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Eliza Ward totaled 3 hits, an RBI, a stolen base, and 1 run scored. Hannah Belanger went 2-4 with an RBI, 2 runs, and a stolen base. Juliana Musilli went 1-2 with and RBI triple. Sage Zunda had 8 strikeouts in the win.