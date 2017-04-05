Watch Wilton vs. New Canaan boys lacrosse today on HAN Network

The oldest boys lacrosse rivalry in Connecticut will take center stage on the HAN Network when the Wilton Warriors face off against the New Canaan Rams at Dunning Field at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

You can watch the game live at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites, with coverage beginning 10 minutes before the start of the game. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

It will also be available on demand following the conclusion of the game.

It’s the first game of the season for host New Canaan, and the second for Wilton, which rolled past Trumbull, 16-6, yesterday at Fujitani Field. In that victory, nine players scored for the Warriors, who received hat tricks from senior co-captain Peter Koch and Joseph Murtha.

Wilton led 7-3 at halftime and pulled away with a 6-1 advantage in the third quarter.

Wilton was 13-6 last year and suffered a pair of one-goal losses in the postseason, losing to New Canaan 7-6 in the FCIAC quarterfinals, and Simsbury 14-13 in the Class L quarters.

New Canaan is coming off a fantastic campaign in which it went 19-4, finished as the FCIAC runner-up, and won its second consecutive state championship.

The Rams are led by senior co-captains Ryan O’Connell at midfield, Drew Morris in goal, Jackson Appelt on attack, and James Crovatto on defense.

New Canaan has beat Wilton eight straight times dating back to 2012. That includes two wins in 2016 and three in 2015, when the Rams knocked the Warriors out of the playoffs in the FCIAC quarters and the CIAC Class M semis.

Wilton’s last victory over New Canaan was a 9-5 decision in the season-opener in 2012.