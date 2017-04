Norwalk 203 040 1 – 10-8-2

Bethel 000 000 3 – 3-4-8

Batteries: Norwalk- Brianny Garica (W, 3-0) and Sam Troetti; New Milford-Victoria Pascento (L) and Olivia Wetmore

Highlights: N-Jessica Otto was 4-4, Skyler Suda had a double, Katie Sciglimpaglia hit her second homerun of the week. NM-Rebecca Collentine and Lauren Borsavage hit triples.