Softball – Wilton 6, Danbury 0

Freshmen Claire Wilson and Maya Farrell each had RBI doubles in Wilton’s 6-run 7th inning. Iso Casiraghi went 2-3 with a double and a run scored and Pippa Gosden went 2-3 with a run scored. Sage Zunda pitched a 4-hit shutout with 5 strikeouts.
