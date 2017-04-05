FCIAC
Softball – Wilton 6, Danbury 0

Posted by FCIAC on April 5, 2017 in Softball

Freshmen Claire Wilson and Maya Farrell each had RBI doubles in Wilton’s 6-run 7th inning. Iso Casiraghi went 2-3 with a double and a run scored and Pippa Gosden went 2-3 with a run scored. Sage Zunda pitched a 4-hit shutout with 5 strikeouts.

 

