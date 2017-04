Singles

Andy Ilie (SJ) def. Will Savage 6-2, 6-2

Simon Poulter (TC) def. Jared Lawrence 6-1, 6-1

Owen Frances (SJ) def. Sean Oates 6-0, 6-1

Mike Vakos (TC) def. Andrew Hinnau 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Josh Kimball and Ethan Novicio (SJ) def. Kevin Marin and Nicholas Sclafani 7-5, 4-6, 7-3 (tiebreak game)

St. Joseph won the No. 2 and 3 doubles matches by forfeit