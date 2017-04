Darien 5-5-2-5 = 17

Nisky 3-2-2-2 = 9

Darien Scorers:

Kevin Lindley 9-1

Logan McGovern 4-1

Brian Minicus 4-1

Finlay Collins 0-3

Nick Percarpio 0-1

Nisky Scorers:

Lucas Quinn 3-1

Mike Dixie 2-2

Griffin King 2-3

John Phfol 1-0

Connor Wolf 1-0

Tyler Gregory 0-1

Tanner Strub was excellent in the faceoff X going 15/28

Goalie Saves

Darien – Ryan Cornell 11

Nisky -Max Ronesi 12