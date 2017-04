St Joseph 3 0 2 0 2 6 2 = 15 16 2

NDWH 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 = 4 5 2

Battery: (StJ) Al Paolozzi (Win 1-0), Antonio Ferraro(6) and Zach Dunkel; (NDWH) Sean Morrisey(Loss), Brendan Kirk(4), Michael Mancuso(6), Nicholas Copenhaue(6) and Mike Martinello

Highlights:(StJ) Thomas Montelli had 6 RBIs with a home run and a double. Jimmy Evans had 3 hits with a HR and 2 RBIs. Zach Dunkel had 2 hits and 3 RBI and Neil Velasquez had 2 hits and 2 RBI. (NDWH) Jason Martinello had 2 hits.