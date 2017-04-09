Darien’s Jeff Brameier earns state-record 552nd win as Wave lacrosse tops Niskayuna

With the Darien Blue Wave’s 17-9 win over Niskayuna at Union College on Saturday, head coach Jeff Brameier took over the top spot among Connecticut boys lacrosse coaches with his state-record 552nd career victory.

Brameier moved ahead of former New Canaan coach Howard Benedict, who had 551 wins while coaching the Rams from 1972 through 2007.

Brameier has coached Darien since 1984, and has made the Blue Wave synonymous with lacrosse success. Darien has won 12 state and 15 FCIAC championships since 1992.

During the past 13 years, the Wave has claimed an incredible 10 state championships and eight FCIAC titles. They’re also on a run of three straight seasons as both state and FCIAC champions.

Saturday’s win also stretched Darien’s winning streak to 34 games.

Beating Niskayuna was by no means an easy task, as it is one of the tougher teams in the region, but the Wave pulled away for an eight-goal win to improve to 3-0 and get their coach his record victory.

“It was great to solidify him as the winningest coach in Connecticut history,” Finlay Collins told the Darien Times. “He’s not only an amazing coach but an amazing person and we’re all very fortunate to have him leading us. I know this milestone meant a lot to him, and although he may not have openly talked about it, it was great to accomplish this for him.”

Interestingly, Niskayuna’s head coach, Mike Vorgang, was gunning for his 400th career win. His celebration, however, will have to wait for at least one more game.

“All of us knew the stakes of the game as their coach was going for his 400th win as well,” Riley Stewart told the Darien Times. “I know I speak for the team when I say that we are extremely proud of being a part of something like this, as Coach B added to his legacy today.”

Click here for the story from the Darien Times

Click here for the story from the Times Union

Darien 17, Niskayuna 9

Boys Lacrosse at Union College, April 8

Darien 5-5-2-5 = 17

Nisky 3-2-2-2 = 9

Darien: Kevin Lindley 9g, 1a; Logan McGovern 4 g, 1a; Brian Minicus 4g, 1a; Finlay Collins 3a; Nick Percarpio 1a

Niskayuna: Lucas Quinn 3g, 1a; Mike Dixie 2g, 2a; Griffin King 2g, 3a; John Phfol 1g; Connor Wolf 1g; Tyler Gregory 1a

Goalies

D – Ryan Cornell 11 saves

N – Max Ronesi 12 saves

Tanner Strub was excellent in the faceoff X going 15/28