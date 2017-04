Fairfield Warde 001 00 = 1-4-9

Norwalk 633 31 = 16-19-1

Batteries: Fairfield Warde-Olivia Vadas (L) and Kathleen Goodchild; Norwalk-Brianny Garica (W, 4-0, 1-0) and Sam Troetti

Highlights: FW-Vadas was 2-3 with an RBI double, Camryn Johnson hit a double. N-Katie Sciglimpaglia was 4-5 with 4 RBI, Dina DiBlasio (4 RBI, 4 runs) and Jessica Otto (3 RBI) were 3-4.