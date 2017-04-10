Baseball – Wilton 1, Westhill 0

Westhill 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 0 runs, 3 hits
Wilton 1-0-0-0-0-0-x = 1 run, 5 hits
Westhill Pitching
John MacDonald (L) 4 IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 3K
Hunter Semmel 2 IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 3K
Wilton Pitching
Billy Black (W) 7 IP, 3H, 0R 0ER, 3BB, 9K
