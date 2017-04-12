Watch on demand: Trumbull takes on Darien in rematch of FCIAC baseball final today

The Trumbull Golden Eagles and Darien Blue Wave will clash in a rematch of last year’s FCIAC baseball championship game and you can catch all the action on the HAN Network later today.

The game, which started at 1 p.m., was to be carried live, but instead is being recorded due to weather conditions. It will be available on demand later today.

The game can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites, with coverage beginning 10 minutes before the start of the game. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Darien defeated Trumbull in a memorable 2016 baseball final, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 3-2 victory. It was the Wave’s first league championship since 1981.

Trumbull got a measure of revenge a week later, eliminating Darien from the CIAC Class LL playoffs with a 5-4 win at the Wave’s turf field.

For today’s game, the Eagles will look to snap a three-game losing streak which has seen them fall to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the FCIAC.

All of Trumbull’s games this spring have been decided by two or fewer runs, as the Eagles beat Bunnell 5-4 in nine innings in their opener, but have lost the last three: 4-1 to Fairfield Prep, 4-2 to Ridgefield, and 5-3 to Shelton.

The game will also be the third in three days for the Eagles, who have another road contest at Stamford scheduled for Thursday.

Host Darien comes into today’s game with records of 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the FCIAC.

The Wave snapped a two-game skid with an 11-1 rout of Greenwich on Monday.

Casey Brown and Sean O’Malley both blasted home runs and drove in two in that game, while Peter Marren doubled and had two RBIs.

Darien defeated Fitch 5-1 in its opener, and the lost to New Fairfield 7-5, and Daniel Hand 8-1 before beating Greenwich.

The game is the final one this week for the HAN Network, but there are four events on tap for next week, including two games on Monday.

The upcoming broadcast schedule is below.

Wed., April 12 – Baseball: Trumbull at Darien, 1 p.m.

Mon., April 17 – Girls Lacrosse: Stamford at Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Mon., April 17 – Girls Tennis: Ridgefield at Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Tues., April 18 – Boys Lacrosse: Staples at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Wed., April 19 – Softball: New Canaan at Stamford, 4 p.m.