McMahon 4-2-0-3-0-0-0 9R 8H 3E

Ludlowe 5-2-0-0-1-0-3 11R 7H 2E

McMahon:

Pitchers- Matthews

Catchers-Socci, Ehlers(2)

Root, Socci and Blattman had RBI doubles

Ludlowe:

Pitchers- Matt Grabowski, Jake Schwartzstein(2), Mike Ghiorzi (7th, win 2-0)

Catcher- Vince Camera

Matt Landry had 2hits, 3RBI including a triple and a walk off 2run HR.

Mike Ghiorzi had 2 doubles and an RBI

John McMillan had a double and 3RBi

Tighe Jorgensen had a RBI hit to tie game in 7th.