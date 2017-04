Danbury 1-0-1-5-0-1-1 9R, 13H, 0E

Ludlowe 0-0-2-2-1-3-0 8R, 11H, 4E

Danbury:

Pitcher-Torres

Catcher-Lopez, Halas

Hernadez had 3 hits including a double

Jacobellis, McCarthy,Gervasio and Martinez each had two hits

Ludlowe:

Pitchers-Matt Kubel, Zach Day 4th, Sam Meyers (1-1)

Catcher-Vince Camera

Mike Ghiorzi had 2 doubles and Rbi

Jack Mcguire two hits and RBI

Vince Camera 2hits including a double and RBI

Ryan a Devaney had two hits including a triple