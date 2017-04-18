Westhill rallies for 10 runs in seventh inning, tops Norwalk 12-10

It was one of the great rallies in Westhill High School softball history.

The Vikings sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored 10 runs to grab an improbable 12-10 victory over previously-unbeaten Norwalk High Monday at Allyson Rioux Field.

Senior Gabby Laccona was Westhill’s No. 1 Star of the Day as she clubbed a three-run homer to left field early in the bottom of the seventh then nailed the game-winning grand slam homer with two outs in the inning.

“My first time up in the seventh I was mad because I had hit horribly (HBP, groundout to third, infield double play) my opening three-at-bats. I hit that homer fairly well,” Laccona told Rich DePreta of the Stamford Advocate. “My last at-bat (with the bases loaded) I was nervous. My goal was to try to get two runs in to tie the game 10-10 because a great hitter (Westhill senior Kaira Ramon) was on deck. I saw that ball clear the center field fence and even I said ‘WOW!’ ”

