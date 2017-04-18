Everyone for tennis: Monday’s scoreboard and box scores

The FCIAC’s tennis season was in full swing with most of the league’s teams on the courts Monday.

Here’s the complete scoreboard for Monday’s games, with box scores when provided.

Boys Tennis

Darien 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Bobby Neuner (D) def. Luis Gonazlez 6-0, 6-1

Tim Derby (D) def. Duly Bolivar 6-0, 6-0

Nick Derby (D) def. Julien Faucheux 6-1, 6-1

Ian Wise (D) def. Ryan Bastidas 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Romano DiCaprio and Cooper Murray (D) def. John Kirst and Mike McAllister 6-3, 6-1

Neil Ghandi and John Lochtefeld (D) def. Lincoln Davila and Sou Hanvey 6-0, 6-1

Darien won No. 3 doubles by forfeit

Staples 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Max Zimmerman (S) def. George James 6-2, 6-2

Kion Bruno (S) def. Lalith Gannararan 6-0, 6-1

Jack Tooker (S) def. Anublaar Dhaur 6-0, 6-0

Jay Mudholkar (S) def. Rushil Ahuja 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jake Greenwald and Eric Stein (S) def. Nihal Wadena and Matt Nusom 6-1, 6-0

Eric Greenberg and Timothy Chiang (S) def. Ben Bello and Max Hutchins 6-2, 6-2

Daniel Stone and Sam Lampert (S) def. Mike Cattucio and Colin McMahon 6-2, 6-1

New Canaan 7, Stamford 0

Singles

Jason Lee (NC) def. Fernando Maurcher 6-0, 6-0

Erik Hoets (NC) def. Roheth Narasehetty 6-0, 6-0

Sebastian Mauleon (NC) def. Max Meister 6-0, 6-0

Charlie Burns (NC) def. Federico Marin 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Chris Greene & Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Mike Rosinsky & Adarsh Sushanth 6-0, 6-1

Griffin Dayton & Jack McCarthy (NC) def. Jose Cevalles & Rithin Armstrong 6-0, 6-1

Aryan Pal & Jamie Cutler (NC) def. Braden Konrod & Dylan Calfano 6-0, 6-2

Warde 7, Central 0

Singles

Ethan Wolf (W) def. Jose Ramirez 6-0, 6-0

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Mei Wei Xiao 6-0, 6-0

Robert Pavoni (W) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0

Jack Patterson (W) def. Brian Nguyen

Doubles

Noah Gruder and Sam Greenberg (W) def. Angel Menendez and Abud Hennawi 6-0, 6-0

Eddie Li and Jackson Cusick (W) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan and Jon Alvarez 6-0, 6-0

Cormac O’Day and Ben Dachman (W) def. Dennis Juarez and Erick Ruilova 6-0, 6-0

Norwalk 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. William Savage 6-4, 6-0

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Simon Poulter 6-0, 6-1

Pablo Quiceno (N) def. Sean Oats 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Norwalk won No. 4 singles by forfeit

Doubles

Billy Nescis and Lucas Araujo (N) def. Mike Vakos and Nick Sclafani 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Jeb Boyrer and Christian Ghetu (NC) def. Jef Berezueta and Kevin Marin 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

Norwalk won No. 3 doubles by forfeit

Westhill 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Jordan Soifer (W) def. Griffin Barnett 6-0, 6-2

Crosby Fox (W) def. Eric Tenesaca 6-1, 6-0

Rishabh Tandon (W) def. Kevin Tenesaca 6-0, 6-1

Matt Greenbaum (W) def. Joe Kiselak 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Andy Putterman and Shiloh Williamson (W) def. Dan Borges and Ben Shuster 6-1, 6-0

Nikhil Arora and Neev Suryawanshi (W) def. Felipe dos Reis and Tiago dos Reis 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Kunal Batra and Ethan Essenfeld (W) def. Aaron Melendez and Nick Walker 6-1, 7-5

Ridgefield 6, Ludlowe 1

Singles

Andrew Mercorella (R) def. Sam Slobin 6-2, 6-3

Brian Song (R) def. Oliver Kleinberg 6-2, 6-0

Ramiro Davila (R) def. David Pudier 6-2, 6-3

Griffin Forberg (L) def. Seth Prusko 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd Long (R) def. Dan Maffucci and Justin Ng 6-3, 6-3

Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert (R) def. Greg Arrigo and Ryan Burress 6-1, 6-2

Shane Bowler and Jamie Crawford (R) def. Charlie Low and Ryan Ng 6-1, 6-4

Greenwich 7, St. Joseph 1

Girls Tennis

New Canaan 6, Stamford 1

Singles

Camryn Schlim (NC) def. Hannah Bushell 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Cindy Luo 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Gabriella Rivera 6-0, 6-0

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Abby Crowley and Camaren Dayton 7-6, 6-2

Brittany Barber and Carroll Rudman (NC) def. Cara Addison and Emily Wharmby 6-0, 6-0.

Cassidy Little and Chloe Sigg (NC) def. Nina Passaro and Maggie Meister 6-0, 6-1

Staples 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Isha Dalal 6-0, 6-0

Olivia Foster (S) def. Evani Dalal 6-0, 6-0

Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Vanessa Woods 6-0, 6-1

Lily Smith (S) def. Leah Phillips 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Megan Brown and Kristin Butler (S) def. Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld 6-1, 6-0

Hannah Bjorkman and Gabriella Vega (S) def. Sarah Brindisi and Isabella Basic 6-0, 6-0

Alyson Kercher and Grace Connell (S) def. Haley Travisano and Noelle Brideau 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Maddie Arnold (G) def. Gabby Gato 6-2,6-1

Martine Fierro (G) def. Clare Seperack 6-0,6-0

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Gina Giannotta 6-0, 6-0

Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Skylar Shandroubhi 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi (G) def. Bridget Fatse and Deborah Yohoo 6-1, 6-1

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Katharine Fuentes and Carolyn Riffioe 6-0, 6-0

Ayaka Kurabayashi and Nell Cameron (G) def. Juliana Mutale and Sydney Romario 6-0, 6-0

Darien 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Kateri Martin (D) def. Pratyusha Chintalapudi 6-0, 6-0

Lilly Ma (D) def. Tes DeJaeger 6-1, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Sammy Robison 6-1, 6-0

Emily Neuner (D) def. Amy Traore 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray (D) def. Maddie Dunn and Annie Benjamin 6-3, 6-4

Susie Alptekin and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Leigh Young-Lawler and Sarah Helms 6-0, 6-0

Megan Smith and Quin Wolters (D) def. Daija Breinson and April Gall 6-0, 6-2

Warde 7, Central 0

Singles

Natalia Zhiltsova (W) def. Ariana Nieves 6-1,6-1

Morgan Lee (W) def. Phonsavanh Keophannga 6-0,6-0

Sana Nagori (W) def. Hala Dadaush 6-0,6-0

Karli Vare (W) def. Ariana Clarke 6-2,6-0

Doubles

Meg Christenson and Abby Burns (W) def. Jackie Tapia and Nayeli Serrano 6-0, 6-0

Claire Regan and Lily Cherniske (W) def. Giovava Nazeozeno and Angelica Goblin 6-0, 6-0

Deb Warren and Amelia Yoder (W) def. Haley Guerrero and Sona Matheu 6-0, 6-0

Ludlowe 5, Ridgefield 2

Singles

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Jobian Aurora 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

Alissa Sangiuolo (L) def. Anabel Cordano 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Lauren Hand (L) def. Morgan Held 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

Sandra Reiss (L) def. Michaela O’Malley 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Sam Keane and Katherine Luttman (L) def. Hillory Sherpa and Jill O’Keefe 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Carmen Sane and Caitlyn Kisfel (R) def. Ashley Hayes and Kristen Chen 6-3, 6-4

Rachel Bodner and Julia Driscoll (R) def. Katie Coolidge and Caroline Donnelly 7-6, 6-4

Trinity Catholic 4, Norwalk 3

Weston 4, Wilton 3

Westhill at Danbury