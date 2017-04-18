FCIAC
Boys Lacrosse – Greenwich 7, Staples 6

Posted by FCIAC on April 18, 2017

Staples 2-2-1-1 = 6

Greenwich 3-1-2-2 = 7

Greenwich: Jack Feda 3g; Jack O’Connor 2g; Matt Baugher 1g, 1a; Addison Muir 2a; Zach Tucker 1g; Joe Dowling 1a; Bailey Savio 9-of-12 faceoffs

Goalies

G – Andrew Triscari 12 saves

 

