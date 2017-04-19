Catch Staples vs. Ridgefield volleyball at 5:30 on HAN

The defending CIAC Class L champion Ridgefield Tigers will host the Staples Wreckers in an FCIAC boys volleyball showdown at 5:30 p.m. tonight and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network's website, as well as on all of the Network's affiliate sites, with coverage beginning 10 minutes before the start of the game.

The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Ridgefield comes in with a perfect record, having won its first five games — all against FCIAC opponents. The Tigers, who have not lost a set this season, beat both Fairfield schools last week, and topped Trumbull yesterday.

Staples is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the FCIAC. The Wreckers lost to the Darien Blue Wave, 3-0, on April 7, but rebounded for a 3-0 win over Southington in their next game. They shut out the Danbury Hatters, 3-0, on Monday.

Both Ridgefield and Staples fared well in last year’s Class L playoffs. Staples reached the semifinals and fell to Darien, 3-2, and then Ridgefield knocked off Darien, 3-2, in the championship match.