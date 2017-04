Norwalk 0-1-1-0-7-3-3 = 15

Trinity 3-1-1-0-1-4-1 = 11

Batteries

Norwalk-Mia Lanzarotto, Brianny Garica (3, W, 8-1, 4-1) and Sam Troetti

Trinity-Sam Callicchio (L) and Charlie Faugno.

Highlights

N-Dina DiBlasio was 3-4 with a double, a home run, 4 RBI, and 4 runs; Jessica Otto was 3-5 with a double, 3 RBI, and 3 runs

T-Six different players had two hits each.