New Canaan baseball defeats Stamford to remain unbeaten atop FCIAC standings

A common theme shines through when the New Canaan Rams refer to their success on the baseball diamond this spring.

“We’ve all been doing our jobs,” senior co-captain Matt Burger told the New Canaan Advertiser. “So it’s been working out well.”

It’s unlikely that another job could be as fun as this.

The Rams fell behind by two runs early but had more than enough left in the tank as they smashed the Stamford Black Knights, 10-2, on a cold and rainy Wednesday in Mead Park.

New Canaan scored eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings to break open a tie game. Nate Bozzella’s two-run double with two outs in the fifth put the Rams up for good at 4-2, and Burger and Patrick Diamond followed with RBI hits to widen the gap.

The victory kept New Canaan (7-0 overall, 5-0 FCIAC) as the only unbeaten team in the league, as the Rams have matched last year’s win total in less than three weeks.

“We’re just trying to have everybody do their jobs,” head coach Mitch Hoffman said. “If everybody does their job, we’ll be fine. The hits, just putting the ball in play and making things happen, leads to more hits as well.”

