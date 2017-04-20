Late rally gives Wilton 9-8 win over rival Ridgefield in boys lacrosse showdown

In a matter of 10 seconds the Wilton High boys lacrosse team erased a two-goal deficit to tie the game at 8-8 with 4:44 left in the game and went on to get the game winner with 2:49 to play to come away with the 9-8 victory over the Ridgefield Tigers on Wednesday afternoon at Fujitani Field.

The Tigers scored a man-advantage goal with 5:12 remaining, putting them up 8-6. Wilton’s faceoff man Chris Sweeney won the ensuing faceoff and Connor Drake fired home a shot to cut the lead to one, 8-7 with 4:54 to play.

Sweeney came right back and won the next faceoff and midfielder Joe Scarfi banged home the game-tying score. The game winner came when Wilton picked off a Tigers’ pass. Drake was near midfield and saw two things — the Ridgefield goalie out of the net and out of position, and Kieran McGovern wide open near the net. Drake passed the ball to McGovern, who was one-on-one with the Tigers’ goalie. McGovern faked high and went low and the ball skipped in for the game winner.

“The team got off to a good start on offense staking us to an early 4-0 lead and the defense opened up strong, also shutting down their offense,” sophomore goalie Andrew Calabrese told the Wilton Bulletin. “Our defense was in great position to cover their player and the ability to see their shots. The defense also forced them wide, limiting their angles. They (Ridgefield) had several good shooters and our game plan was to limit them from attacking from behind.”

