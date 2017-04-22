Ludlowe boys lacrosse team holding benefit for Charlie Capalbo on Saturday

The town of Fairfield, fans and players of Connecticut ice hockey, and the FCIAC community have all come together in support of Fairfield’s Charlie Capalbo in his fight against cancer.

On Saturday, the Ludlowe Falcons boys lacrosse team will be holding a benefit for Capalbo during its game against the Greenwich Cardinals at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at Taft Field.

The benefit will feature t-shirt sales, a raffle and a bake sale.

A hockey jamboree at the Wonderland of Ice is also planned as a benefit at 5 p.m., Saturday, April 29, according to the Connecticut Post.

Capalbo, the starting goalie for the Fairfield co-op ice hockey team, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoblastic lymphoma T-cell Stage 3 cancer in March and has been undergoing treatments, including chemotherapy, for the past month.

The Connecticut Post featured this story on Capalbo’s battle with cancer.

Capalbo had started feeling ill in February, while the ice hockey season was in full swing, but he never stopped playing goalie for Fairfield, which qualified for the FCIAC and CIAC Div. I playoffs.

“He was the same old goalie, it wasn’t like anything had changed,” Charlie’s teammate Jack Cavanaugh told Chris Elsberry of the Connecticut Post. “I thought he was playing well, he played great in both those games and had played great all season. Then you find out that he was playing through pain, it just goes to show how tough a kid he is.”

A Capalbo family friend, John McCormick, created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of medical expenses, and more than $171,000 has been raised.

“Charlie Capalbo is a close family friend who was just diagnosed with cancer near his heart and lungs,” McCormick wrote on the page. “He is a wonderful young man that just completed a great season as the goalie for the Fairfield, CT high school hockey team. We are raising money to support his family in their time of need. Thank you so much for your support! Help spread the word!”